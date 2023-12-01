Brockhaus Technologies Extends Share Buyback Offer Period: Grab Your Chance Now!

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 22,150EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.

Brockhaus Technologies AG, a Frankfurt-based technology group, has announced an extension to its share buyback offer period until December 14, 2023. This news, along with the offer document, can be found on the company's website.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer