Brockhaus Technologies Extends Share Buyback Offer Period: Grab Your Chance Now!
Brockhaus Technologies AG, a Frankfurt-based technology group, has announced an extension to its share buyback offer period until December 14, 2023. This news, along with the offer document, can be found on the company's website.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG has extended the offer period of its share buyback offer until December 14, 2023.
- The announcement of the extension has been published on the company's website and will also be published in the Federal Gazette.
- The communication may not be published, distributed, or transmitted in the United States or to any person in a jurisdiction where it would be contrary to law.
- The offer document for the share buyback offer has been published on the company's website and has not been reviewed or approved by BaFin.
- The share buyback offer does not comply with the requirements of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG is a technology group based in Frankfurt that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovation champions in the German Mittelstand.
ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
