Cicor Unveils Mid-Term Financial Goals at Today's Capital Markets Event
The Cicor Group is set to unveil its financial mid-term objectives for the forthcoming three to four years at the Capital Markets Event 2023 in Zurich. The company will also shed light on its growth strategy, acquisition-driven value creation, operational excellence, and strategic alliance with Clayens.
- Cicor Group is publishing its financial mid-term targets for the next three to four years
- Cicor is hosting its Capital Markets Event 2023 in Zurich
- Cicor will provide insights into its growth strategy, value creation through acquisitions, operational excellence, and strategic partnership with Clayens
- The financial mid-term targets include annual organic growth of 7-10%
- The targets also include sales of >CHF 600 million within 3-4 years
- The targets also include profitability of 7-10% (core EBIT) and 10-13% (EBITDA), core return on invested capital (core ROIC) of >15%, and debt leverage (net debt / EBITDA ratio) of
