His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Charles III Open Inaugural Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum

For the first time at the United Nations Framework Convention on ClimateChange's (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP), the COP28 Presidency of theUnited Arab Emirates has launched the inaugural COP28 Business and PhilanthropyClimate Forum, convening more than 1,000 CEOs and philanthropists from over 80countries. The Forum is being held alongside the World Climate Action Summit.The Forum launched on November 30 with a high-level reception, which was hostedby the COP28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, in the presenceof His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, andHis Majesty King Charles III.The Forum represents a paradigm shift in the COP process. With its strengths inlow-carbon solutions and innovation, delivery and global networks, the privatesector has - and continues - to invest trillions of dollars into the transition.With the objective of moving beyond commitments, the COP28 Business andPhilanthropy Climate Forum will showcase global industry-by-industry deliverytogether with opportunities to accelerate, replicate, and scale, particularly inthe Global South.Private sector actors will join heads of state and government to focus onshowcasing private sector progress and joint delivery.H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jabar, COP28 President, said "For the first time at a UNFCCCCOP, and in line with the vision of the UAE, the global private sector has aseat at the table on the first day of COP28. No single party has all thesolutions, and COP28 must bridge the trust gap between North and South, East,and West, and build a platform for action through partnership. This is what theBusiness and Philanthropy Climate Forum represents."Badr Jafar, Chair of the Forum and COP28 Special Representative for Business andPhilanthropy, said "There is no time to waste, and no need to wait. The Businessand Philanthropy Climate Forum showcases over 20 major actions that CEOs andphilanthropists can take now demonstrating accessible ways for private sectorleaders to move beyond pledges and declarations and into action andimplementation in ways that are suited to their capabilities and competencies."Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said "Building