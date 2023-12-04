His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Charles III Open Inaugural Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum
- More than 1,000 private sectors leaders convene to align industry, finance,
and country roadmaps to accelerate the achievement of climate targets
Note to Editors: The following press release was distributed on November 30,
2023 at 23:30 on the COP28 UAE (https://www.cop28.com/en/news/2023/11/King-Charl
es-III-Open-Inaugural-Business-Philanthropy-Climate-Foru) website (Media Hub
tab).
For the first time at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change's (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP), the COP28 Presidency of the
United Arab Emirates has launched the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy
Climate Forum, convening more than 1,000 CEOs and philanthropists from over 80
countries. The Forum is being held alongside the World Climate Action Summit.
The Forum launched on November 30 with a high-level reception, which was hosted
by the COP28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, in the presence
of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and
His Majesty King Charles III.
The Forum represents a paradigm shift in the COP process. With its strengths in
low-carbon solutions and innovation, delivery and global networks, the private
sector has - and continues - to invest trillions of dollars into the transition.
With the objective of moving beyond commitments, the COP28 Business and
Philanthropy Climate Forum will showcase global industry-by-industry delivery
together with opportunities to accelerate, replicate, and scale, particularly in
the Global South.
Private sector actors will join heads of state and government to focus on
showcasing private sector progress and joint delivery.
H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jabar, COP28 President, said "For the first time at a UNFCCC
COP, and in line with the vision of the UAE, the global private sector has a
seat at the table on the first day of COP28. No single party has all the
solutions, and COP28 must bridge the trust gap between North and South, East,
and West, and build a platform for action through partnership. This is what the
Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum represents."
Badr Jafar, Chair of the Forum and COP28 Special Representative for Business and
Philanthropy, said "There is no time to waste, and no need to wait. The Business
and Philanthropy Climate Forum showcases over 20 major actions that CEOs and
philanthropists can take now demonstrating accessible ways for private sector
leaders to move beyond pledges and declarations and into action and
implementation in ways that are suited to their capabilities and competencies."
