Masdar Expands European presence with Acquisition of 1GW Renewable Portfolio in Poland

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Agreement marks a significant expansion of Masdar's European renewable energy

portfolio

- Projects in Poland are expected to come online between 2026 and 2030 and will

have a total combined capacity of more than 1GW

- Project on eight sites will operate a hybrid of solar photovoltaic (PV) and

onshore wind to maximize grid allocation



COP28, Expo City Dubai Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE's

clean energy powerhouse, today announced the acquisition of eight hybrid

renewable energy projects, along with Taaleri Energia, a Finnish-based renewable

energy developer and fund manager, marking a significant expansion to both

companies' Polish renewable energy portfolios.





Masdar and Taaleri Energia have purchased the projects from Domrel Biuro UslugInwestycyjnych (Domrel), a leading developer in the Polish renewable energymarket specializing in the development of RES power plants across Poland. Theywill maintain an ongoing relationship with Domrel to progress the projectsthrough the required developmental stages.Once operational, the eight projects, which include solar photovoltaic (PV) andonshore wind technologies, will have a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt(GW), enough to supply approximately 223,000 households and offset 1.8 milliontonnes of carbon dioxide each year. They represent a significant expansion inMasdar's growing European portfolio.By developing hybrid PV solar and wind projects, Masdar is capitalizing onrecent amendments to the Polish Energy Law, known as Cable Pooling, which allowfor the linking of different renewable energy sources in a single gridconnection.Solar and wind power rarely operate at full capacity at the same time due to theintermittent power generation from wind and the sun. Cable Pooling helps tostabilize renewable energy generation at each connection, while optimizing thegrid to ensure reliable power supply to homes and businesses across Poland. Theamendment, which entered into force in October 2023, is expected to addapproximately 25GW of renewable capacity in Poland.The agreement was signed by Masdar Head, Development and Investment (Europe),Amalia Giannakikou, Taaleri Energia Investment Director, Stephen Butler andDomrel Business Development Manager, Michal Wisniewski.It was witnessed by the Polish Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Mr JakubSlawek, the President of the Management Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego,Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, Masdar Director, Development & Investment (EMEA),Ahmed Al Awadi, Domrel Development Chief Executive Officer, Maciej Chmielarski