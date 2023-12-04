Masdar Expands European presence with Acquisition of 1GW Renewable Portfolio in Poland
Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Agreement marks a significant expansion of Masdar's European renewable energy
portfolio
- Projects in Poland are expected to come online between 2026 and 2030 and will
have a total combined capacity of more than 1GW
- Project on eight sites will operate a hybrid of solar photovoltaic (PV) and
onshore wind to maximize grid allocation
COP28, Expo City Dubai Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE's
clean energy powerhouse, today announced the acquisition of eight hybrid
renewable energy projects, along with Taaleri Energia, a Finnish-based renewable
energy developer and fund manager, marking a significant expansion to both
companies' Polish renewable energy portfolios.
Masdar and Taaleri Energia have purchased the projects from Domrel Biuro Uslug
Inwestycyjnych (Domrel), a leading developer in the Polish renewable energy
market specializing in the development of RES power plants across Poland. They
will maintain an ongoing relationship with Domrel to progress the projects
through the required developmental stages.
Once operational, the eight projects, which include solar photovoltaic (PV) and
onshore wind technologies, will have a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt
(GW), enough to supply approximately 223,000 households and offset 1.8 million
tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. They represent a significant expansion in
Masdar's growing European portfolio.
By developing hybrid PV solar and wind projects, Masdar is capitalizing on
recent amendments to the Polish Energy Law, known as Cable Pooling, which allow
for the linking of different renewable energy sources in a single grid
connection.
Solar and wind power rarely operate at full capacity at the same time due to the
intermittent power generation from wind and the sun. Cable Pooling helps to
stabilize renewable energy generation at each connection, while optimizing the
grid to ensure reliable power supply to homes and businesses across Poland. The
amendment, which entered into force in October 2023, is expected to add
approximately 25GW of renewable capacity in Poland.
The agreement was signed by Masdar Head, Development and Investment (Europe),
Amalia Giannakikou, Taaleri Energia Investment Director, Stephen Butler and
Domrel Business Development Manager, Michal Wisniewski.
It was witnessed by the Polish Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Mr Jakub
Slawek, the President of the Management Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego,
Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, Masdar Director, Development & Investment (EMEA),
Ahmed Al Awadi, Domrel Development Chief Executive Officer, Maciej Chmielarski
0
