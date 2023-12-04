    checkAd

    Masdar Expands European presence with Acquisition of 1GW Renewable Portfolio in Poland

    Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Agreement marks a significant expansion of Masdar's European renewable energy
    portfolio
    - Projects in Poland are expected to come online between 2026 and 2030 and will
    have a total combined capacity of more than 1GW
    - Project on eight sites will operate a hybrid of solar photovoltaic (PV) and
    onshore wind to maximize grid allocation

    COP28, Expo City Dubai Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE's
    clean energy powerhouse, today announced the acquisition of eight hybrid
    renewable energy projects, along with Taaleri Energia, a Finnish-based renewable
    energy developer and fund manager, marking a significant expansion to both
    companies' Polish renewable energy portfolios.

    Masdar and Taaleri Energia have purchased the projects from Domrel Biuro Uslug
    Inwestycyjnych (Domrel), a leading developer in the Polish renewable energy
    market specializing in the development of RES power plants across Poland. They
    will maintain an ongoing relationship with Domrel to progress the projects
    through the required developmental stages.

    Once operational, the eight projects, which include solar photovoltaic (PV) and
    onshore wind technologies, will have a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt
    (GW), enough to supply approximately 223,000 households and offset 1.8 million
    tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. They represent a significant expansion in
    Masdar's growing European portfolio.

    By developing hybrid PV solar and wind projects, Masdar is capitalizing on
    recent amendments to the Polish Energy Law, known as Cable Pooling, which allow
    for the linking of different renewable energy sources in a single grid
    connection.

    Solar and wind power rarely operate at full capacity at the same time due to the
    intermittent power generation from wind and the sun. Cable Pooling helps to
    stabilize renewable energy generation at each connection, while optimizing the
    grid to ensure reliable power supply to homes and businesses across Poland. The
    amendment, which entered into force in October 2023, is expected to add
    approximately 25GW of renewable capacity in Poland.

    The agreement was signed by Masdar Head, Development and Investment (Europe),
    Amalia Giannakikou, Taaleri Energia Investment Director, Stephen Butler and
    Domrel Business Development Manager, Michal Wisniewski.

    It was witnessed by the Polish Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Mr Jakub
    Slawek, the President of the Management Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego,
    Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, Masdar Director, Development & Investment (EMEA),
    Ahmed Al Awadi, Domrel Development Chief Executive Officer, Maciej Chmielarski
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  69   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Masdar Expands European presence with Acquisition of 1GW Renewable Portfolio in Poland - Agreement marks a significant expansion of Masdar's European renewable energy portfolio - Projects in Poland are expected to come online between 2026 and 2030 and will have a total combined capacity of more than 1GW - Project on eight …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Hanns-Ferdinand Müller steigt bei AgroSolar Europe ein (FOTO)
    196 Leser
    Wandern auf Madeira: überraschend, persönlich, nachhaltig
    116 Leser
    flexgold-App: Ob Allzeithoch oder nicht: So können Spar-Weltmeister jederzeit ihr Geld nach Plan vergolden
    116 Leser
    Nachbarländer hängen Deutschland beim Einbau von Green-Tech-Heizungen ab (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    Exportentwicklung erneut negativ - fehlende Impulse im Binnenmarkt
    112 Leser
    Weihnachtszeit ist Konsumzeit - Copywriter verrät, welche Werbetricks Verbraucher unbedingt ...
    112 Leser
    Jonas Wieck von Dentalbund: Wie Dentallabore erstklassige Fachkräfte gewinnen (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Personalarbeit: Digitalisierung und Fachkräftemangel bestimmen die Agenda
    108 Leser
    Geld, Zeit, Gegenstände: So setzen Sie Spenden von der Steuer ab (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Künstliche Intelligenz in der Kundenbindung: Wie KI das CRM neu definiert (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Senec bietet für defekte Stromspeicher Tauschaktion an / Dr. Stoll & Sauer: Verbraucher sollten Rechte wahrnehmen
    372 Leser
    AIXTRON startet Bau des neuen Innovationszentrums (FOTO)
    356 Leser
    Fiat erleidet im Wohnmobil-Abgasskandal Schlappe am BGH / Diesel-Senat sieht berechtigte ...
    344 Leser
    50 JAHRE RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / Festakt in Bad Neustadt mit Bayerns Gesundheitsministerin Judith ...
    332 Leser
    United Nations Development Programme startet gemeinsam mit Algorand eine Blockchain-Akademie
    288 Leser
    Nachhaltiges Reisen: Studiosus beruft Tony Reyhanloo zum Head of Corporate Responsibility
    248 Leser
    GWM WEY 05: Neues Premium-SUV startet bei 59.900 Euro (FOTO)
    228 Leser
    Miele und Metall Zug planen Joint Venture zur Stärkung ihrer Bereiche Medizintechnik und ...
    224 Leser
    Frank Obrist: Neues Buch von Jean Pütz ist "Blaupause für eine globale Methanolwirtschaft"
    220 Leser
    Lidls Schweine-Horror: Kannibalismus, Leid und Verwesung bei spanischem Lidl-Lieferanten (FOTO)
    216 Leser
    3M verkündet neuen Namen Solventum für geplanten eigenständigen ...
    1712 Leser
    PwC Deutschland und Afida kooperieren bei Bestandsmigrationen in der Versicherungsbranche
    808 Leser
    Bertelsmann Investments investiert 5 Millionen Euro in Europas größtes digitales ...
    776 Leser
    Debeka eröffnet Erweiterungsbau der Unternehmenszentrale/ Debeka-Vorstandschef Brahm: "Eine Investition, die sich auch für Mitglieder rechnet" (FOTO)
    524 Leser
    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    472 Leser
    ADAC Heliservice wartet Bundespolizei-Hubschrauber (FOTO)
    444 Leser
    Neuer Skoda Superb Combi ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
    396 Leser
    Aleph Alpha erhält eine Gesamtinvestition von mehr als einer halben Milliarde US-Dollar von ...
    388 Leser
    Senec bietet für defekte Stromspeicher Tauschaktion an / Dr. Stoll & Sauer: Verbraucher sollten Rechte wahrnehmen
    372 Leser
    Allianz Trade Studie: Großinsolvenzen in Deutschland sind zurück - vor allem bei Kliniken und im ...
    364 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6772 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5556 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5491 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5272 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5188 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
    4148 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4092 Leser
    Solardoo GmbH: Mit einer Solaranlage in die Zukunft investieren - auch ohne lange Wartezeiten (FOTO)
    3475 Leser
    Energiewende scheitert an fehlenden Fachkräften im Handwerk / Handwerkskammerpräsident ...
    3080 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt