eMerchantPay and Rubean AG Unveil Innovative SoftPOS Solution
In a move set to revolutionize the payment landscape, emerchantpay is joining forces with Rubean AG to introduce PhonePOS, a SoftPOS solution for Android devices, to businesses across the UK and Europe.
- emerchantpay is partnering with Rubean AG to launch a SoftPOS solution called PhonePOS for Android devices.
- The solution will be available to companies across the UK and Europe, making payments more convenient for merchants in these regions.
- The partnership aims to strengthen the solutions offered to merchants and partners in the UK and Europe, with the added benefit of using PhonePOS with their existing Android app.
- PhonePOS allows businesses to accept card payments using Android devices, supports mobile wallets, and high-value transactions that require a PIN.
- The SoftPOS solution is growing in popularity due to its flexibility, low upfront costs, and ease of use. It is predicted that the number of merchants using SoftPOS solutions will grow globally to 34.5 million in 2027.
- The partnership between emerchantpay and Rubean AG aims to meet the growing demand for SoftPOS solutions and contribute to the future of more flexible, scalable, and customer-centric POS payments.
