Energy transition A boost for Europe's rural regions
Berlin (ots) - More jobs, greater economic prosperity and improved economic
cohesion: the energy transition promises to boost rural EU regions in
particular. These will benefit from the further expansion of renewable energy,
while urban areas will need additional support - this is the conclusion of a new
study by the Bertelsmann Stiftung.
The European Union wants to be climate-neutral by 2050 - this is at the heart of
the Green Deal. The biggest challenge to this is the decarbonization of the
European energy system.
The shift to renewable energy is a great opportunity for rural regions. They
will benefit with an increase of up to 4.9 percent in employment and up to 1,570
euros per capita in added value by 2050. This will contribute to an improved
European cohesion, i.e. more equality between regions in Europe and greater
economic balance. Regions that are already leaders in the expansion of renewable
energy and rural areas with high potential for generating renewable energy will
benefit the most from the energy transition. A example of this is the contrast
between Berlin and Brandenburg: the rural area around the German capital could
benefit, while Berlin itself has some challenges to overcome.
For many urban regions and areas whose industry is heavily dependent on fossil
fuels, the energy transition poses a challenge that can have a negative impact
on employment and economic prosperity. In these regions, value added decreases,
and jobs lost because of the phase-out of fossil energy generation cannot be
fully compensated by the expansion of renewable energy generation. In concrete
terms, this means up to 2,450 euros less per capita in value added and up to 2.1
percent less employment by 2050. These differences between the regions are due
to their respective potential for generating renewable energy and their economic
structures.
"One thing is clear: The energy transition opens up opportunities for rural
regions, while new challenges arise for urban centers. What is needed in view of
these regional differences is an expansion of the strategy. On the one hand, the
negative effects must be counteracted, particularly in urban regions. On the
other hand, rural regions must be helped to realize their full potential. An
adapted European cohesion policy is now more necessary than ever to meet these
challenges," explains Thomas Schwab, Economist at the Bertelsmann Stiftung.
Contact:
Thomas Schwab, Telefon: +49 (30) 27 57 88 - 132
E-Mail: mailto:thomas.schwab@bertelsmann-Stiftung.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7977/5664726
OTS: Bertelsmann Stiftung
