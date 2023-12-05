Berlin (ots) - More jobs, greater economic prosperity and improved economic

cohesion: the energy transition promises to boost rural EU regions in

particular. These will benefit from the further expansion of renewable energy,

while urban areas will need additional support - this is the conclusion of a new

study by the Bertelsmann Stiftung.



The European Union wants to be climate-neutral by 2050 - this is at the heart of

the Green Deal. The biggest challenge to this is the decarbonization of the

European energy system.





The shift to renewable energy is a great opportunity for rural regions. Theywill benefit with an increase of up to 4.9 percent in employment and up to 1,570euros per capita in added value by 2050. This will contribute to an improvedEuropean cohesion, i.e. more equality between regions in Europe and greatereconomic balance. Regions that are already leaders in the expansion of renewableenergy and rural areas with high potential for generating renewable energy willbenefit the most from the energy transition. A example of this is the contrastbetween Berlin and Brandenburg: the rural area around the German capital couldbenefit, while Berlin itself has some challenges to overcome.For many urban regions and areas whose industry is heavily dependent on fossilfuels, the energy transition poses a challenge that can have a negative impacton employment and economic prosperity. In these regions, value added decreases,and jobs lost because of the phase-out of fossil energy generation cannot befully compensated by the expansion of renewable energy generation. In concreteterms, this means up to 2,450 euros less per capita in value added and up to 2.1percent less employment by 2050. These differences between the regions are dueto their respective potential for generating renewable energy and their economicstructures."One thing is clear: The energy transition opens up opportunities for ruralregions, while new challenges arise for urban centers. What is needed in view ofthese regional differences is an expansion of the strategy. On the one hand, thenegative effects must be counteracted, particularly in urban regions. On theother hand, rural regions must be helped to realize their full potential. Anadapted European cohesion policy is now more necessary than ever to meet thesechallenges," explains Thomas Schwab, Economist at the Bertelsmann Stiftung.Contact:Thomas Schwab, Telefon: +49 (30) 27 57 88 - 132E-Mail: mailto:thomas.schwab@bertelsmann-Stiftung.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7977/5664726OTS: Bertelsmann Stiftung