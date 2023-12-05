    checkAd

    Energy transition A boost for Europe's rural regions

    Berlin (ots) - More jobs, greater economic prosperity and improved economic
    cohesion: the energy transition promises to boost rural EU regions in
    particular. These will benefit from the further expansion of renewable energy,
    while urban areas will need additional support - this is the conclusion of a new
    study by the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

    The European Union wants to be climate-neutral by 2050 - this is at the heart of
    the Green Deal. The biggest challenge to this is the decarbonization of the
    European energy system.

    The shift to renewable energy is a great opportunity for rural regions. They
    will benefit with an increase of up to 4.9 percent in employment and up to 1,570
    euros per capita in added value by 2050. This will contribute to an improved
    European cohesion, i.e. more equality between regions in Europe and greater
    economic balance. Regions that are already leaders in the expansion of renewable
    energy and rural areas with high potential for generating renewable energy will
    benefit the most from the energy transition. A example of this is the contrast
    between Berlin and Brandenburg: the rural area around the German capital could
    benefit, while Berlin itself has some challenges to overcome.

    For many urban regions and areas whose industry is heavily dependent on fossil
    fuels, the energy transition poses a challenge that can have a negative impact
    on employment and economic prosperity. In these regions, value added decreases,
    and jobs lost because of the phase-out of fossil energy generation cannot be
    fully compensated by the expansion of renewable energy generation. In concrete
    terms, this means up to 2,450 euros less per capita in value added and up to 2.1
    percent less employment by 2050. These differences between the regions are due
    to their respective potential for generating renewable energy and their economic
    structures.

    "One thing is clear: The energy transition opens up opportunities for rural
    regions, while new challenges arise for urban centers. What is needed in view of
    these regional differences is an expansion of the strategy. On the one hand, the
    negative effects must be counteracted, particularly in urban regions. On the
    other hand, rural regions must be helped to realize their full potential. An
    adapted European cohesion policy is now more necessary than ever to meet these
    challenges," explains Thomas Schwab, Economist at the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

    Contact:

    Thomas Schwab, Telefon: +49 (30) 27 57 88 - 132
    E-Mail: mailto:thomas.schwab@bertelsmann-Stiftung.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7977/5664726
    OTS: Bertelsmann Stiftung



