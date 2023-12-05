    checkAd

    European Firms Struggle to Generate Value from Generative AI, Yet Will Double Spending in 2024 Infosys Research

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Ethics, Bias and Regulatory concerns slowing European
    adoption

    Europe is doubling down on generative AI (GenAI) investment but is on a more
    cautious path than North America, according to new research from the Infosys
    Knowledge Institute (https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI), the research arm
    of Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY). The
    research forecasts that European companies will increase GenAI investments by
    115% in the next year, to $2.8 billion.

    The pace of investment is slower than in North America where spend is expected
    to reach close to $6 billion. This more cautious spend is largely due to
    concerns around ethics and bias driven by the more regulated European market.
    However, European companies remain optimistic about generative AI's impact on
    their business and are much more confident in their ability to train and recruit
    talent, as well as manage and control generative AI systems.

    For the Generative AI Radar 2023 - Europe report , IKI surveyed 1,000
    respondents from companies across 11 Western European countries (Belgium,
    Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway,
    Sweden and United Kingdom). The research, which is also supported by interviews
    with business leaders and AI practitioners, highlights the following insights.

    - France and Germany lead spending and adoption

    -
    - France and Germany are expected to double spending on GenAI, to nearly $730
    million in France and almost $610 million in Germany, in the next 12 months.
    - In both countries, about 50% of companies have either implemented GenAI or
    have implemented and have created business value from it - compared with
    roughly 40% in UK, Benelux, and Nordics.
    - UK is expected to move past Benelux into third place in the next 12 months,
    more than doubling spend to nearly $510 million.
    - Nordic companies are expected to increase spending at the highest rate in
    the next 12 months - more than 2.5x their current spending, to more than
    $470 million.

    - European companies are deploying GenAI, but few have created business value

    -
    - Despite high levels of experimentation and implementation with GenAI, only
    6% of European companies generate business value with their GenAI use cases.
    France, Germany and the UK lead the region, with about 10% of companies
    reporting value delivered by their GenAI projects.

    - European companies are more focused on ethics and bias, and more confident
    about managing and controlling GenAI than North American companies
