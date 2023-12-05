European Firms Struggle to Generate Value from Generative AI, Yet Will Double Spending in 2024 Infosys Research

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Ethics, Bias and Regulatory concerns slowing European

adoption



Europe is doubling down on generative AI (GenAI) investment but is on a more

cautious path than North America, according to new research from the Infosys

Knowledge Institute (https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI), the research arm

of Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY). The

research forecasts that European companies will increase GenAI investments by

115% in the next year, to $2.8 billion.



The pace of investment is slower than in North America where spend is expected

to reach close to $6 billion. This more cautious spend is largely due to

concerns around ethics and bias driven by the more regulated European market.

However, European companies remain optimistic about generative AI's impact on

their business and are much more confident in their ability to train and recruit

talent, as well as manage and control generative AI systems.



