SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's CrystalBridge Powers Global SAP S/4HANA Project at TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity, a global leader in connectors and sensors, is embarking on a significant SAP consolidation project. They have enlisted the expertise of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, renowned for their innovative software platform, SNP CrystalBridge, and their BLUEFIELD approach.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is supporting TE Connectivity in a global SAP project using the software platform SNP CrystalBridge and additional services.
- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, plans to consolidate its existing SAP ECC and S/4HANA systems into a single global SAP S/4HANA landscape.
- The project will be implemented using SNP's BLUEFIELD approach for selective data transitions and the SNP CrystalBridge platform for data analysis, archiving, restructuring, and migration.
- The project is planned for execution across four waves spanning a five-year timeline.
- TE Connectivity aims to streamline its core business operations by consolidating two SAP systems into a single, global SAP S/4HANA platform.
- SNP has over 3,000 customers worldwide and has set an industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2024.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 43,20EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the
previous day.
+1,05 %
+0,47 %
+9,64 %
+27,81 %
+82,09 %
-19,25 %
+127,25 %
+95,03 %
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |