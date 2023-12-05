SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's CrystalBridge Powers Global SAP S/4HANA Project at TE Connectivity

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is supporting TE Connectivity in a global SAP project using the software platform SNP CrystalBridge and additional services.

TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, plans to consolidate its existing SAP ECC and S/4HANA systems into a single global SAP S/4HANA landscape.

The project will be implemented using SNP's BLUEFIELD approach for selective data transitions and the SNP CrystalBridge platform for data analysis, archiving, restructuring, and migration.

The project is planned for execution across four waves spanning a five-year timeline.

TE Connectivity aims to streamline its core business operations by consolidating two SAP systems into a single, global SAP S/4HANA platform.

SNP has over 3,000 customers worldwide and has set an industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 43,20EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.





