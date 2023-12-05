    checkAd

    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's CrystalBridge Powers Global SAP S/4HANA Project at TE Connectivity

    TE Connectivity, a global leader in connectors and sensors, is embarking on a significant SAP consolidation project. They have enlisted the expertise of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, renowned for their innovative software platform, SNP CrystalBridge, and their BLUEFIELD approach.

    • SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is supporting TE Connectivity in a global SAP project using the software platform SNP CrystalBridge and additional services.
    • TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, plans to consolidate its existing SAP ECC and S/4HANA systems into a single global SAP S/4HANA landscape.
    • The project will be implemented using SNP's BLUEFIELD approach for selective data transitions and the SNP CrystalBridge platform for data analysis, archiving, restructuring, and migration.
    • The project is planned for execution across four waves spanning a five-year timeline.
    • TE Connectivity aims to streamline its core business operations by consolidating two SAP systems into a single, global SAP S/4HANA platform.
    • SNP has over 3,000 customers worldwide and has set an industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2024.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 43,20EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.


    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    +1,05 %
    +0,47 %
    +9,64 %
    +27,81 %
    +82,09 %
    -19,25 %
    +127,25 %
    +95,03 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  57   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's CrystalBridge Powers Global SAP S/4HANA Project at TE Connectivity TE Connectivity, a global leader in connectors and sensors, is embarking on a significant SAP consolidation project. They have enlisted the expertise of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, renowned for their innovative software platform, SNP …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Abwärtstrend bei Aktienindizes: SDAX und S&P 500 verzeichnen größte Verluste
    692 Leser
    Traumhaus AG & Hildmann Baugesellschaft: Eigenverwaltung genehmigt!
    216 Leser
    QYOU Media: HEALWELL AI erwirbt Pentavere - Revolution in der Medienbranche?
    164 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    148 Leser
    Influencer Marketing von QYOU USA: 2023 mit weiteren Auszeichnungen gekrönt
    144 Leser
    Healwell AI übernimmt Pentavere: Großer Schritt in der KI-gesteuerten Gesundheitsbranche
    132 Leser
    eMerchantPay and Rubean AG Unveil Innovative SoftPOS Solution
    108 Leser
    Spexis Secures Debt-Restructuring Moratorium: A New Chapter Begins
    100 Leser
    Update zum Aktienrückkauf von init innovation in traffic systems: Stand 27. Nov - 1. Dez 2023
    88 Leser
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner's CrystalBridge Powers Global SAP S/4HANA Project at TE ...
    56 Leser
    Traumhaus AG stellt Antrag auf Eigenverwaltungsverfahren - Zahlungsunfähigkeit droht!
    1632 Leser
    Bayer in der Krise: Insiderberichte über mögliche Aufspaltung des Konzerns sorgen für weiteren ...
    1420 Leser
    Traumhaus AG strebt Eigenverwaltung an: Was bedeutet das für Kunden?
    1276 Leser
    Morphosys-Aktien erleiden Rückschlag nach Kurserholung - Anleger gespannt auf Pelabresib-Studie
    1024 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Personal-Einschnitte: Altersteilzeit und Ruhestandsregelungen sollen maximal ...
    984 Leser
    BASF in Studie schlecht positioniert: Hohe Kosten in Europa beeinträchtigen Ertragskraft
    924 Leser
    Schaeffler und Vitesco vereinigen sich zu führender Motion Technology Company mit 25 Mrd. Euro ...
    896 Leser
    Biontech-Aktie: US-Bank senkt Bewertung, aber positive Entwicklungen und technologischer ...
    816 Leser
    Tesla Cybertruck-Lieferspektakel in Austin: Neue Modelle und Absatzprognosen enthüllt - Wall ...
    804 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Index-Entwicklung: Mehrheit im Plus, MDAX bildet Ausnahme - Top- und Flopwerte
    784 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2188 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2048 Leser
    Traumhaus AG stellt Antrag auf Eigenverwaltungsverfahren - Zahlungsunfähigkeit droht!
    1632 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    1512 Leser
    Bayer in der Krise: Insiderberichte über mögliche Aufspaltung des Konzerns sorgen für weiteren ...
    1420 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Sparprogramm: Kosten um 10 Mrd. Euro senken und Investitionen drastisch reduzieren
    1412 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1284 Leser
    Traumhaus AG strebt Eigenverwaltung an: Was bedeutet das für Kunden?
    1276 Leser
    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    1188 Leser
    Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht nicht abgestimmtes Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco Technologies - ...
    1136 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4768 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3464 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3236 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3216 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    3168 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2932 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2668 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2196 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2188 Leser