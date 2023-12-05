Itzehoe / Tübingen (ots) - Premium battery manufacturer CustomCells has

sharpened its brand positioning, launched a fresh corporate design, and

introduced its new brand slogan, "Energy at its best". The comprehensive

rebranding includes an overhaul of its corporate identity, sonic branding, and

trade fair presence, as well as a new logo, typography, colors, and website. The

revised brand identity marks the beginning of a new era for CustomCells, and

underlines the modern, future-focused, and global orientation of the company,

which was founded in 2012 as a spin-off of Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.



CustomCells represents "Energy at its best", in the form of customer-centric and

sustainable premium battery technology. This guarantee of quality is now

expressed through a newly developed brand identity. The new logo, imagery,

wordmark, colors, website, corporate sound, company values, and social media

have been defined, revised, and relaunched over a three-month period. The German

battery pioneer is now introducing this new brand identity to the public.





"In the process of sharpening our brand positioning over the last few months, wehave not only refined our strategy, but also redesigned our corporate identity.Our new brand identity reflects the dynamic and continuous development of ourcompany, from an ambitious start-up to a globally operating player, and makesthe new stance and positioning of our brand visible. With this new identity, weare preparing our company for future demands and positioning CustomCells as aglobal, responsible, premium brand," says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO ofCustomCells.New corporate design, new website, new company buildingThe new CustomCells logo symbolizes the company's new corporate identity,presenting itself simply and elegantly in black and white. The inner circle,divided into two halves, not only represents the two 'Cs' in the company name,but also evokes associations with a battery and a power button - a symbol ofprogress and battery-powered mobility on the road, in the air, or on water. Thisminimalist but expressive design embodies CustomCells' ambition to continueshaping the energy storage industry with pioneering solutions. In terms ofcolor, CustomCells will rely on a palette of white, black, anthracite, and gray,with a specially developed electric yellow as an accent color.The new CustomCells website (http://www.customcells.com) serves as a digitalbusiness card for customers, partners, talents, and the interested public. Itprovides detailed insights into CustomCells' offering and company profile, aswell as its holistic responsibility for people and the planet. CustomCells'social media channels (https://www.linkedin.com/company/customcells/) have alsobeen revised based on the new corporate design. On Instagram, the company willfocus on storytelling using the Solar Punk method, known from the gaming sector,to tell of a green, positive, and emission-free future.Industrialization and growth strategyWith strategic site expansions in Itzehoe and Tübingen, CustomCells isconsistently pursuing its growth strategy. With the expansion of the Itzehoesite in northern Germany, the company has further strengthened its research anddevelopment capabilities. In November, employees also began moving into the new,innovative building, erected using timber frame construction and equipped withphotovoltaics and intelligent energy management. Simultaneously, CustomCells isexpanding the series production of cells for the aviation sector in Tübingen.CustomCells is powering the global energy transition for a better futureCustomCells innovates and industrializes customer-centric, premium batterytechnology, creating a completely new premium segment in the internationalbattery cell market. As a technology and innovation leader in the field ofpremium battery technology, the company is continuously setting new standards.Today, CustomCells is a recognized premium partner of major automotivemanufacturers and is significantly driving the electrification of the aviationsector with its solutions. With partners and clients, CustomCells is enablingcompletely new and sustainable forms of mobility.Agency network supports CustomCellsThe Hamburg-based communications agency Faktor 3, which has been the lead agencyfor CustomCells in PR, social media, and integrated communication since 2022, isresponsible for the new brand identity. INTEGR8 (corporate website) and BLUT(sonic branding) complement CustomCells' agency network in the extensiverebranding process.