HENSOLDT Takes Over ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH: A Strategic Acquisition

HENSOLDT AG has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH.

ESG is a manufacturer-independent systems integrator and technology and innovation partner for defence and security, with an estimated revenue of EUR 330 million in 2023.

HENSOLDT is acquiring 100% of ESG for an enterprise value (EV) of EUR 675 million plus an earn-out of up to EUR 55 million.

HENSOLDT expects to generate EUR 19 million run rate annual cost synergies in addition to revenue synergies from cross-selling and combined positioning for future pipeline opportunities.

HENSOLDT intends to finance the acquisition through a potential capital increase from authorized capital of up to 10% of the current share capital and new debt in the aggregated amount of EUR 450 million.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of H1 2024, subject to certain conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

