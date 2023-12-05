    checkAd

    HENSOLDT Takes Over ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH: A Strategic Acquisition

    HENSOLDT AG is set to acquire ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH, a key player in defence and security technology, in a deal valued at EUR 675 million plus earn-out.

    Foto: Britta Pedersen - dpa
    • HENSOLDT AG has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH.
    • ESG is a manufacturer-independent systems integrator and technology and innovation partner for defence and security, with an estimated revenue of EUR 330 million in 2023.
    • HENSOLDT is acquiring 100% of ESG for an enterprise value (EV) of EUR 675 million plus an earn-out of up to EUR 55 million.
    • HENSOLDT expects to generate EUR 19 million run rate annual cost synergies in addition to revenue synergies from cross-selling and combined positioning for future pipeline opportunities.
    • HENSOLDT intends to finance the acquisition through a potential capital increase from authorized capital of up to 10% of the current share capital and new debt in the aggregated amount of EUR 450 million.
    • The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of H1 2024, subject to certain conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

    The next important date, Commerzbank & ODDO BHF German Investment Seminar, at HENSOLDT is on 08.01.2024.

    The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 24,030EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.529,47PKT (+0,29 %).


