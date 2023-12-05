HENSOLDT Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH

HENSOLDT AG is acquiring ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH from an investment vehicle managed by Armira Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG.

The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of EUR 675 million plus an earn-out of up to EUR 55 million based on specific performance targets to 31 December 2024.

The acquisition is expected to be highly value creative and financially accretive, and is supported by HENSOLDT's two key shareholders, the Federal Republic of Germany and Leonardo S.p.A.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in H1 2024, subject to certain conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

ESG is a leading German defence systems integrator with low double-digit annual revenue growth. The acquisition accelerates HENSOLDT’s sensor solutions strategy by building on ESG’s leading innovation, software engineering and systems integration expertise.

HENSOLDT intends to finance the acquisition through a capital increase from authorized capital of up to 10% of the current share capital and new debt in the amount of approximately EUR 450 million.

