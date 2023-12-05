    checkAd

    HENSOLDT Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH

    HENSOLDT AG is set to acquire ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, a leading German defence systems integrator, in a deal valued at EUR 675 million. The acquisition, expected to be completed by H1 2024, is part of HENSOLDT's strategic expansion.

    • HENSOLDT AG is acquiring ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH from an investment vehicle managed by Armira Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG.
    • The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of EUR 675 million plus an earn-out of up to EUR 55 million based on specific performance targets to 31 December 2024.
    • The acquisition is expected to be highly value creative and financially accretive, and is supported by HENSOLDT's two key shareholders, the Federal Republic of Germany and Leonardo S.p.A.
    • The acquisition is expected to be completed in H1 2024, subject to certain conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.
    • ESG is a leading German defence systems integrator with low double-digit annual revenue growth. The acquisition accelerates HENSOLDT’s sensor solutions strategy by building on ESG’s leading innovation, software engineering and systems integration expertise.
    • HENSOLDT intends to finance the acquisition through a capital increase from authorized capital of up to 10% of the current share capital and new debt in the amount of approximately EUR 450 million.

