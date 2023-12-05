VT5 Acquisition Company Ltd Forecasts Promising Business Performance for R&S Group
VT5 Acquisition Company AG is pleased to share an encouraging update on R&S Group's business performance, including a promising revised FY 2023 guidance and strong support from shareholders and new investors.
- VT5 Acquisition Company AG provides an update on the positive business performance of R&S Group.
- Revised FY 2023 guidance for R&S Group includes expected revenues above CHF 200 million and an EBIT margin of approximately 18%.
- Order backlog for R&S Group is approximately CHF 200 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.
- R&S Group has a net cash position of CHF 25.6 million at the end of November 2023.
- VT5 shareholders and new investors show strong support for the business combination with R&S Group.
- VT5 is considering new credit agreements of up to CHF 40 million to increase flexibility and reduce dilution of shareholders.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 41 | 0 |