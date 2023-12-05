    checkAd

    VT5 Acquisition Company Ltd Forecasts Promising Business Performance for R&S Group

    VT5 Acquisition Company AG is pleased to share an encouraging update on R&S Group's business performance, including a promising revised FY 2023 guidance and strong support from shareholders and new investors.

    • VT5 Acquisition Company AG provides an update on the positive business performance of R&S Group.
    • Revised FY 2023 guidance for R&S Group includes expected revenues above CHF 200 million and an EBIT margin of approximately 18%.
    • Order backlog for R&S Group is approximately CHF 200 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.
    • R&S Group has a net cash position of CHF 25.6 million at the end of November 2023.
    • VT5 shareholders and new investors show strong support for the business combination with R&S Group.
    • VT5 is considering new credit agreements of up to CHF 40 million to increase flexibility and reduce dilution of shareholders.






