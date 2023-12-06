    checkAd

    Arbonia's Capital Markets Day: Trading Update & Mid-Term Guidance

    Arbonia AG recently held its Capital Markets Day 2023, offering insights into its new door plant in Prüm, Germany, and sharing updates on current trading and mid-term 2026 projections. Despite a challenging market, the company remains optimistic about its future growth.

    • Arbonia AG held its Capital Markets Day 2023, showcasing its new door plant in Prüm, Germany, and providing an update on current trading and mid-term guidance for 2026.
    • The company confirmed its mid-term guidance for 2026 despite a challenging market environment in its core markets, which is expected to continue into 2024.
    • The Doors Division aims to expand its leading position as a Central and Eastern European supplier of wooden doors and glass solutions, with a focus on capacity and productivity increases and market share growth.
    • The Climate Division is pursuing a strategy as a supplier for integrated system solutions, with growth products such as ventilation units, heat pumps, underfloor heating systems and fan coils accounting for over half of revenue.
    • The Climate Division reported a volume decline of over 20% in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022, but expects improvement in the second half of 2023.
    • The Doors Division anticipates a high single-digit percentage decrease in revenue for 2023 compared to the previous year, due to a nearly 20% volume decline in Germany and high energy and material costs.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 27.02.2024.


    Arbonia

    +0,17 %
    +1,29 %
    +5,19 %
    -3,63 %
    -35,81 %
    -22,20 %
    -10,32 %
    -84,01 %
    ISIN:CH0110240600WKN:A1CUXD





