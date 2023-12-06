Arbonia's Capital Markets Day: Trading Update & Mid-Term Guidance

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 27.02.2024.

Arbonia AG recently held its Capital Markets Day 2023, offering insights into its new door plant in Prüm, Germany, and sharing updates on current trading and mid-term 2026 projections. Despite a challenging market, the company remains optimistic about its future growth.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer