Arbonia's Capital Markets Day: Trading Update & Mid-Term Guidance

Arbonia AG recently held its Capital Markets Day 2023, offering insights into its new door plant in Prüm, Germany, and sharing updates on current trading and mid-term 2026 projections. Despite a challenging market, the company remains optimistic about its future growth.
- Arbonia AG held its Capital Markets Day 2023, showcasing its new door plant in Prüm, Germany, and providing an update on current trading and mid-term guidance for 2026.
- The company confirmed its mid-term guidance for 2026 despite a challenging market environment in its core markets, which is expected to continue into 2024.
- The Doors Division aims to expand its leading position as a Central and Eastern European supplier of wooden doors and glass solutions, with a focus on capacity and productivity increases and market share growth.
- The Climate Division is pursuing a strategy as a supplier for integrated system solutions, with growth products such as ventilation units, heat pumps, underfloor heating systems and fan coils accounting for over half of revenue.
- The Climate Division reported a volume decline of over 20% in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022, but expects improvement in the second half of 2023.
- The Doors Division anticipates a high single-digit percentage decrease in revenue for 2023 compared to the previous year, due to a nearly 20% volume decline in Germany and high energy and material costs.
