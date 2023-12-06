Evotec Partner Jingxin Secures China Approval for EVT201

Evotec-partner Jingxin has received approval for EVT201 in China.

EVT201 has been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration as a novel short-term treatment for insomnia.

Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd will lead all commercialisation efforts for EVT201 in China and South Korea.

EVT201 was originally developed by Evotec as a treatment option for insomnia and was licensed to Jingxin for further development and commercialisation in China.

Jingxin retains an option to expand the licence globally.

Evotec is entitled to receive double-digit royalties of net sales as well as milestones based on commercial success and further sub-licensing.

The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 18,800EUR and was up +2,51 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,27 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.523,68PKT (+0,27 %).





