    Evotec Partner Jingxin Secures China Approval for EVT201

    In a significant development, Evotec's partner Jingxin has secured approval for EVT201 in China, marking a major milestone in the commercialisation of this novel insomnia treatment.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec-partner Jingxin has received approval for EVT201 in China.
    • EVT201 has been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration as a novel short-term treatment for insomnia.
    • Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd will lead all commercialisation efforts for EVT201 in China and South Korea.
    • EVT201 was originally developed by Evotec as a treatment option for insomnia and was licensed to Jingxin for further development and commercialisation in China.
    • Jingxin retains an option to expand the licence globally.
    • Evotec is entitled to receive double-digit royalties of net sales as well as milestones based on commercial success and further sub-licensing.

    The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 18,800EUR and was up +2,51 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,27 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.523,68PKT (+0,27 %).


    Evotec

    +2,86 %
    +5,32 %
    +8,08 %
    -10,49 %
    +11,96 %
    -26,97 %
    +7,06 %
    +389,16 %
    +2,81 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





