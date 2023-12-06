Evotec Partner Jingxin Secures China Approval for EVT201
In a significant development, Evotec's partner Jingxin has secured approval for EVT201 in China, marking a major milestone in the commercialisation of this novel insomnia treatment.
- Evotec-partner Jingxin has received approval for EVT201 in China.
- EVT201 has been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration as a novel short-term treatment for insomnia.
- Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd will lead all commercialisation efforts for EVT201 in China and South Korea.
- EVT201 was originally developed by Evotec as a treatment option for insomnia and was licensed to Jingxin for further development and commercialisation in China.
- Jingxin retains an option to expand the licence globally.
- Evotec is entitled to receive double-digit royalties of net sales as well as milestones based on commercial success and further sub-licensing.
The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 18,800EUR and was up +2,51 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,27 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.523,68PKT (+0,27 %).
