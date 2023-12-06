TUI AG: Comprehensive Annual Report & Results up to Sept 30, 2023 Unveiled
TUI Group, a leading global travel and tourism company, has reported a remarkable surge in its full-year results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, with a notable increase in underlying EBIT and group revenue.
- TUI Group's full-year results for the period ending September 30, 2023, showed a significant increase in underlying EBIT of €977m, up 139% year-on-year.
- Q4 Group revenue was €8.5bn, an 11% increase year-on-year, resulting in a record full-year 2023 Group revenue of €20.7bn, up 25% from FY22.
- TUI Musement, the digital provider of experiences, saw an increase in results due to higher volumes.
- Markets & Airlines reported a significant increase in underlying EBIT, driven by growth in customer volumes at higher prices.
- Net debt was reduced by €1.3bn to €2.1bn, reflecting cash inflow from operations and the completion of a rights issue.
- TUI AG is considering simplifying its listing structure and potentially delisting from the London Stock Exchange, with an upgrade to a Prime Standard listing in Frankfurt.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at TUI is on 06.12.2023.
+0,54 %
+5,76 %
+14,26 %
+8,79 %
-34,20 %
-59,70 %
-83,01 %
-80,89 %
-10,56 %
ISIN:DE000TUAG505WKN:TUAG50
