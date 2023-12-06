Shelly Group AD's Stellar Black Friday Boosts 2023 Financial Outlook
In a remarkable surge, Shelly Group AD has reported a whopping 115.0% rise in Black Friday sales year-on-year, with home automation devices leading the charge.
- Shelly Group AD recorded a 115.0% increase in Black Friday sales compared to the previous year, totaling EUR 14.5 million.
- The company sold more than 1.1 million home automation devices during the Black Friday sales.
- Following the successful sales, Shelly Group AD reaffirms its guidance for the financial year 2023.
- The company expects an increase in revenues of 51.0% to EUR 72 million for the financial year 2023.
- Shelly Group AD also forecasts an increase in EBIT of at least 63.5% to EUR 17.0 million for the same period.
- The announcement was made on 6 December 2023.
