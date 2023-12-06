    checkAd

    Shelly Group Soars Post-Black Friday, Reaffirms 2023 Forecast & Mid-Term Guidance

    Shelly Group AD, a leading tech holding company, has reported a triumphant Black Friday sales period, with a remarkable 115.0% surge in sales to EUR 14.5 million, primarily driven by home automation devices.

    • Shelly Group AD had a successful Black Friday sales period, with sales increasing by 115.0% year-on-year to EUR 14.5 million.
    • The number of home automation devices sold more than doubled to well over 1.1 million products.
    • Products for recording and reducing energy consumption, as well as plug-and-play devices, were the main growth drivers.
    • The company reaffirmed its forecast for the 2023 financial year, with an expected increase in sales of 51.0% to EUR 72.0 million and an increase in EBIT of at least 63.5% to EUR 17.0 million.
    • The medium-term guidance for Shelly Group AD includes a revenue target of over EUR 200.0 million and an EBIT target of over EUR 50.0 million by the end of 2026.
    • Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that develops and distributes high-quality IoT products, with offices in Bulgaria, Germany, Slovenia, China, and the USA.






