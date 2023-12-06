LTS receives grant of $1.2 Million to support the development of thermostable mRNA formulations for Microneedle Array Patches (FOTO)

Andernach (ots) - LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company, announced

today that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The

grant will support new formulation methods for mRNA, such as dissolvable

microneedle array patches (MAPs), to increase the thermostability of the overall

product for its use in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), especially in

hard-to-reach conditions. This grant will fund $1.2 million over a duration of

15 months.



mRNA technology is considered a potential game-changer for a range of infectious

diseases, including tuberculosis, malaria, and Lassa fever, which

disproportionately affect people in LMICs. One of the major challenges the world

faces in getting these life-saving vaccines to vulnerable populations -

particularly those in poorer countries - is the need to store them at very low

temperatures. The need for frozen storage of the current generation of mRNA

vaccines is due to the fragility of mRNA molecules. The incorporation of mRNA

into a dissolvable MAP may overcome this challenge by protecting the mRNA

against degradation, removing the need for frozen storage, and simplifying the

access to people living in LMICs.



