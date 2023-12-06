    checkAd

    LTS receives grant of $1.2 Million to support the development of thermostable mRNA formulations for Microneedle Array Patches (FOTO)

    Andernach (ots) - LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company, announced
    today that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The
    grant will support new formulation methods for mRNA, such as dissolvable
    microneedle array patches (MAPs), to increase the thermostability of the overall
    product for its use in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), especially in
    hard-to-reach conditions. This grant will fund $1.2 million over a duration of
    15 months.

    mRNA technology is considered a potential game-changer for a range of infectious
    diseases, including tuberculosis, malaria, and Lassa fever, which
    disproportionately affect people in LMICs. One of the major challenges the world
    faces in getting these life-saving vaccines to vulnerable populations -
    particularly those in poorer countries - is the need to store them at very low
    temperatures. The need for frozen storage of the current generation of mRNA
    vaccines is due to the fragility of mRNA molecules. The incorporation of mRNA
    into a dissolvable MAP may overcome this challenge by protecting the mRNA
    against degradation, removing the need for frozen storage, and simplifying the
    access to people living in LMICs.

    At the World Vaccine Congress in Barcelona, LTS recently presented pre-clinical
    data from an mRNA/LNP MAP-based vaccination against rabies, from a collaboration
    with a biopharmaceutical company. This successful pre-clinical study with
    mRNA/LNP vaccine against rabies demonstrated that the cold-chain requirements
    can be reduced from -80ºC to 2-8ºC by using a MAP instead of an injectable
    formulation.

    MAPs are an innovative drug delivery technology that offers advantages in
    comparison to established drug delivery applications, such as the opportunity
    for dose-sparing, lowering requirements for cold-chain and the possibility for
    self-administration.

    Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "At LTS, we care passionately about
    bringing patient friendly drug delivery to people worldwide. We are honoured to
    be receiving support from the Gates Foundation in creating solutions for
    populations that would otherwise be at risk of being left behind. With MAPs, we
    aim to deliver improved access to essential vaccines to these groups,
    potentially saving lives."

    "The LTS MAP team is excited to have support from the Gates Foundation for the
    development of a thermostable mRNA/LNP MAP", said Dr. Frank Theobald, Head of
    MAP Program at LTS. "LTS has made great progress recently with its MAP Program
    with respect to pre-clinical and clinical data, taking steps towards the
    up-scaling and commercialization of the MAP technology. LTS believes that MAPs
    will be a breakthrough technology for improving vaccination coverage in LMICs.
    Support from the foundation will help to develop the MAP technology further and
    bring it to the next level of maturity and make it accessible for patients in
    the foreseeable future."

    About LTS

    We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted
    technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture
    innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral
    Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´
    commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse
    pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease
    indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as
    proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the
    continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing
    emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP")
    for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives
    and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers
    patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984,
    LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ,
    USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office
    in Shanghai, China.

    Contact:

    Dr Iris Schnitzler
    mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
    +49 2632 992589

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5666383
    OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG



