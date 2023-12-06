LTS receives grant of $1.2 Million to support the development of thermostable mRNA formulations for Microneedle Array Patches (FOTO)
Andernach (ots) - LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company, announced
today that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The
grant will support new formulation methods for mRNA, such as dissolvable
microneedle array patches (MAPs), to increase the thermostability of the overall
product for its use in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), especially in
hard-to-reach conditions. This grant will fund $1.2 million over a duration of
15 months.
mRNA technology is considered a potential game-changer for a range of infectious
diseases, including tuberculosis, malaria, and Lassa fever, which
disproportionately affect people in LMICs. One of the major challenges the world
faces in getting these life-saving vaccines to vulnerable populations -
particularly those in poorer countries - is the need to store them at very low
temperatures. The need for frozen storage of the current generation of mRNA
vaccines is due to the fragility of mRNA molecules. The incorporation of mRNA
into a dissolvable MAP may overcome this challenge by protecting the mRNA
against degradation, removing the need for frozen storage, and simplifying the
access to people living in LMICs.
today that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The
grant will support new formulation methods for mRNA, such as dissolvable
microneedle array patches (MAPs), to increase the thermostability of the overall
product for its use in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), especially in
hard-to-reach conditions. This grant will fund $1.2 million over a duration of
15 months.
mRNA technology is considered a potential game-changer for a range of infectious
diseases, including tuberculosis, malaria, and Lassa fever, which
disproportionately affect people in LMICs. One of the major challenges the world
faces in getting these life-saving vaccines to vulnerable populations -
particularly those in poorer countries - is the need to store them at very low
temperatures. The need for frozen storage of the current generation of mRNA
vaccines is due to the fragility of mRNA molecules. The incorporation of mRNA
into a dissolvable MAP may overcome this challenge by protecting the mRNA
against degradation, removing the need for frozen storage, and simplifying the
access to people living in LMICs.
At the World Vaccine Congress in Barcelona, LTS recently presented pre-clinical
data from an mRNA/LNP MAP-based vaccination against rabies, from a collaboration
with a biopharmaceutical company. This successful pre-clinical study with
mRNA/LNP vaccine against rabies demonstrated that the cold-chain requirements
can be reduced from -80ºC to 2-8ºC by using a MAP instead of an injectable
formulation.
MAPs are an innovative drug delivery technology that offers advantages in
comparison to established drug delivery applications, such as the opportunity
for dose-sparing, lowering requirements for cold-chain and the possibility for
self-administration.
Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "At LTS, we care passionately about
bringing patient friendly drug delivery to people worldwide. We are honoured to
be receiving support from the Gates Foundation in creating solutions for
populations that would otherwise be at risk of being left behind. With MAPs, we
aim to deliver improved access to essential vaccines to these groups,
potentially saving lives."
"The LTS MAP team is excited to have support from the Gates Foundation for the
development of a thermostable mRNA/LNP MAP", said Dr. Frank Theobald, Head of
MAP Program at LTS. "LTS has made great progress recently with its MAP Program
with respect to pre-clinical and clinical data, taking steps towards the
up-scaling and commercialization of the MAP technology. LTS believes that MAPs
will be a breakthrough technology for improving vaccination coverage in LMICs.
Support from the foundation will help to develop the MAP technology further and
bring it to the next level of maturity and make it accessible for patients in
the foreseeable future."
About LTS
We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted
technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture
innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral
Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´
commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse
pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease
indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as
proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the
continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing
emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP")
for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives
and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers
patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984,
LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ,
USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office
in Shanghai, China.
Contact:
Dr Iris Schnitzler
mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
+49 2632 992589
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5666383
OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
data from an mRNA/LNP MAP-based vaccination against rabies, from a collaboration
with a biopharmaceutical company. This successful pre-clinical study with
mRNA/LNP vaccine against rabies demonstrated that the cold-chain requirements
can be reduced from -80ºC to 2-8ºC by using a MAP instead of an injectable
formulation.
MAPs are an innovative drug delivery technology that offers advantages in
comparison to established drug delivery applications, such as the opportunity
for dose-sparing, lowering requirements for cold-chain and the possibility for
self-administration.
Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "At LTS, we care passionately about
bringing patient friendly drug delivery to people worldwide. We are honoured to
be receiving support from the Gates Foundation in creating solutions for
populations that would otherwise be at risk of being left behind. With MAPs, we
aim to deliver improved access to essential vaccines to these groups,
potentially saving lives."
"The LTS MAP team is excited to have support from the Gates Foundation for the
development of a thermostable mRNA/LNP MAP", said Dr. Frank Theobald, Head of
MAP Program at LTS. "LTS has made great progress recently with its MAP Program
with respect to pre-clinical and clinical data, taking steps towards the
up-scaling and commercialization of the MAP technology. LTS believes that MAPs
will be a breakthrough technology for improving vaccination coverage in LMICs.
Support from the foundation will help to develop the MAP technology further and
bring it to the next level of maturity and make it accessible for patients in
the foreseeable future."
About LTS
We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted
technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture
innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral
Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´
commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse
pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease
indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as
proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the
continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing
emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP")
for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives
and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers
patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984,
LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ,
USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office
in Shanghai, China.
Contact:
Dr Iris Schnitzler
mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
+49 2632 992589
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5666383
OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |