The sixth CIIE concludes with a bumper harvest (FOTO)

Shanghai, China (ots) - The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which

concluded on November 10, was another fruitful event as the value of intended

deals reached during the six-day expo hit $78.41 billion, which is 6.7 percent

higher than the previous year.



The sixth CIIE, like previous editions, comprised the Business Exhibition, the

Country Exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a slew of

supporting activities as well as people-to-people cultural exchange events.





This year's expo saw an impressive gathering of participants from 154 countries,regions and international organizations.More than 3,400 enterprises, including 289 of the world's top 500 enterprisesand industry giants, showed off a record number of new products, technologiesand services. Over 400 technologies, high-tech products, and innovative servicesmade their debuts at the big show.The sixth CIIE also welcomed over 750 trade missions. More than 600 intendeddeals were reached at 96 project signing ceremonies.The Country Exhibition, which resumed offline this year, allowed 72 countriesand international organizations to showcase their scientific and technologicalachievements, culture and art. Among them were 11 first-time attendees,including Bahrain, the Central African Republic, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau,Honduras, Mali, Oman, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Zimbabwe.The sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which included 22 sub-forums,had a record attendance of more than 8,000 participants.High-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, academicians, and ahost of senior executives of industrial pacesetters from home and abroad wereinvited to discuss global openness. The World Openness Report 2023 was releasedduring the event.A record number of sub-forums were co-hosted by international organizations suchas the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UnitedNations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Industrial DevelopmentOrganization (UNIDO), International Trade Center (ITC), and the United NationsGlobal Compact.The seventh edition of the CIIE is now gearing up for a new round of global roadshows from December 4 to 12. The first stops are three European countries:Switzerland, Austria and France.European companies have been regular participants of the CIIE and have benefitedfrom the vast Chinese market.According to France-based Schneider Electric, which attended the CIIE for thesixth time, the company had signed deals with more than 30 companies at thisyear's expo, up 24 percent from the previous year. "In the past, our businesswas mainly in the manufacturing and construction industries. This year, it hasexpanded to more than 10 industries including energy, commercial constructionand life sciences. We look forward to more collaborations with China to achievemutual benefits," a representative from the company said.So far, more than 100,000 square meters of exhibition area has already beenbooked for the seventh CIIE in 2024.