Fashionette's Parent Company, The Platform Group AG, Celebrates Successful Merger with Bell Ringing at Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Platform Group AG, a software company for platform solutions, will open the trading day at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a Bell Ringing Ceremony.

The merger of Platform Group GmbH & Co KG and fashionette AG has been successfully completed.

The CEO of The Platform Group AG, Dr. Dominik Benner, will ring the stock exchange bell at the opening of trading.

The company expects consolidated pro-forma GMV to grow by EUR 700 million and revenue to increase by 32% to EUR 440 million for the 2023 financial year.

The company aims to achieve further significant value growth and expects GMV of around EUR 1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10% in the medium term.

The Bell Ringing Ceremony will be broadcast live on the company's homepage and on YouTube.

The price of fashionette at the time of the news was 6,5400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.





