TeamViewer Launches €150M Share Buyback Program, Permira Reduces Board Presence

TeamViewer SE has announced a new share buyback program of up to EUR 150 million.

The buyback program will start shortly and is scheduled to be completed within 2024.

The company will use the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2023 for an initial amount of up to 10.7 million shares.

The remainder of the program is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in June 2024.

Permira, an investor in TeamViewer, has reduced its representation in the Supervisory Board.

Stefan Dziarski, a member of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board from Permira, will step down from his position.

The next important date, Q4 / GJ 2023 Preliminary Result, at TeamViewer is on 07.02.2024.

