Masdar and VERBUND to Explore Developing Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production in Spain

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Masdar, the UAE's flagship renewable energy company, and VERBUND Green

Hydrogen GmbH, part of VERBUND group, Austria's leading energy company, sign

agreement at COP28 to explore feasibility of large-scale electrolysis in

central Spain.

- Agreement creates a 50:50 partnership for a joint study to explore the

development of green hydrogen, while consolidating Masdar's and VERBUND's

strong commitment in Spain and Europe

- Potential green hydrogen produced could be used to decarbonize hard-to-abate

industries in Spain and central Europe to meet net-zero goals.



COP28, Expo City Dubai; Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, one of

the world's leading renewable energy companies, and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH

have signed a deal to explore developing a green hydrogen plant in central Spain

with a view to decarbonizing Europe's hard-to-abate sectors.





As world leaders negotiate at the UN's Climate Change Conference COP28 in theUAE, clean energy pioneers Masdar and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH moved forwardwith plans to analyze the feasibility of building one of Europe's largest greenhydrogen production plants in central Spain. Harnessing the abundant renewableresources of Castilla-La Mancha region, the prospective plant will aim togenerate green hydrogen to cover industrial demand in Spain and central Europe.The study will evaluate if green hydrogen produced at the plant has thepotential to displace up to 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually,equivalent of removing around 700,000 cars from the road every year.The agreement was signed by Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Masdar's Chief GreenHydrogen Officer and Hamead Ahrary, Managing Director of VERBUND Green HydrogenGmbH during COP28 in Expo City Dubai. It cements an earlier pact, signed betweenthe companies during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2023, to exploregreen hydrogen opportunities to cover European demand.Green hydrogen is produced using electricity from renewable sources whereby thewater is separated into oxygen and hydrogen, via the process of electrolysis. Itis intended that the explored plant will produce green hydrogen using renewableenergy generated by solar power plants, potentially including Masdar's plannedgigawatt-scale solar plant in Castilla-La Mancha, and onshore wind farms. Theproject is expected to stimulate job creation and boost green industry in thesparsely populated area.Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Masdar's Chief Green Hydrogen Officer, said:"Masdar is delighted to be moving forward on this milestone project with ourstrategic partner, VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH. As one of Europe's largest