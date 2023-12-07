Masdar and VERBUND to Explore Developing Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production in Spain
- Masdar, the UAE's flagship renewable energy company, and VERBUND Green
Hydrogen GmbH, part of VERBUND group, Austria's leading energy company, sign
agreement at COP28 to explore feasibility of large-scale electrolysis in
central Spain.
- Agreement creates a 50:50 partnership for a joint study to explore the
development of green hydrogen, while consolidating Masdar's and VERBUND's
strong commitment in Spain and Europe
- Potential green hydrogen produced could be used to decarbonize hard-to-abate
industries in Spain and central Europe to meet net-zero goals.
COP28, Expo City Dubai; Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, one of
the world's leading renewable energy companies, and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH
have signed a deal to explore developing a green hydrogen plant in central Spain
with a view to decarbonizing Europe's hard-to-abate sectors.
As world leaders negotiate at the UN's Climate Change Conference COP28 in the
UAE, clean energy pioneers Masdar and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH moved forward
with plans to analyze the feasibility of building one of Europe's largest green
hydrogen production plants in central Spain. Harnessing the abundant renewable
resources of Castilla-La Mancha region, the prospective plant will aim to
generate green hydrogen to cover industrial demand in Spain and central Europe.
The study will evaluate if green hydrogen produced at the plant has the
potential to displace up to 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually,
equivalent of removing around 700,000 cars from the road every year.
The agreement was signed by Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Masdar's Chief Green
Hydrogen Officer and Hamead Ahrary, Managing Director of VERBUND Green Hydrogen
GmbH during COP28 in Expo City Dubai. It cements an earlier pact, signed between
the companies during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2023, to explore
green hydrogen opportunities to cover European demand.
Green hydrogen is produced using electricity from renewable sources whereby the
water is separated into oxygen and hydrogen, via the process of electrolysis. It
is intended that the explored plant will produce green hydrogen using renewable
energy generated by solar power plants, potentially including Masdar's planned
gigawatt-scale solar plant in Castilla-La Mancha, and onshore wind farms. The
project is expected to stimulate job creation and boost green industry in the
sparsely populated area.
Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Masdar's Chief Green Hydrogen Officer, said:
"Masdar is delighted to be moving forward on this milestone project with our
strategic partner, VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH. As one of Europe's largest
