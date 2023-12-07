    checkAd

    Milence starts operations and opens the first charging hub for heavy duty vehicles in Venlo, the Netherlands

    Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Milence (https://milence.com/) , the joint venture
    between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group, opens phase one of its
    first charging hub at Truck Parking Venlo and starts operations in the
    Netherlands. The hub consists of four charging bays. The second phase, scheduled
    to be operational in Q1 2024, will include additional four charging bays and the
    completion of the site design, which will feature the distinctive,
    internationally protected arch shape and roof.

    The new charging hub is equipped with two high-performance Combined Charging
    System (CCS) chargers, providing up to 400 kW of charging power. Milence plans a
    swift transition to Megawatt Charging System (MCS) technology as soon as it
    becomes available.

    Leading logistic hub

    At the core of Milence's mission is the commitment to a fossil-free future for
    road transport. To achieve this, Milence is developing its network with a focus
    on creating green corridors for road transport that connect key logistics hubs.
    The opening of the Venlo charging hub signifies the initial step in realising
    this vision.

    Venlo is strategically located for international trade, making it an ideal
    location for the roll-out of Europe's first large-scale public charging network
    by Milence. Truck Parking Venlo is now one of the first secure truck parks in
    the Netherlands with a dedicated charging solution for electric trucks.

    A charging Hub open to ALL electric trucks

    The site in Venlo, as well as all future sites, will welcome electric trucks of
    all brands. To ensure accessibility for every truck on the market, Milence is in
    the process of signing agreements with several major e-Mobility Service
    Providers (eMSPs) in Europe. Ad-hoc payment solutions will also be available.

    Milence has also developed a user-friendly app for its customers, allowing them
    to easily locate a charger, monitor charging status and make payments. The aim
    is to ensure a seamless and reliable charging process. A booking system is
    currently under development.

    Milence's introductory direct tariff is set at EUR 0,4 (0,399 EUR) per kWh
    excluding VAT and transactional costs. Initially, this charging tariff will
    apply to all hubs operated by Milence, and the applicable tariff can be found in
    the Milence app and displayed at the charging station. Any changes to the
    tariffs will be communicated through Milence's official channels.

    Commitment to sustainable operations

    Milence is investing in environmentally friendly solutions every step of the
    way. Ensuring that only green energy is used to power the sites and using a new
    and sustainable concrete in the construction are just some of the measures taken
    to deliver charging hubs that not only provide a reliable charging experience,
    but also have a small environmental footprint.

    European roadmap

    The Hub in Venlo is the first to open in the Benelux Region. The recently
    announced sites in Antwerp and Ghent will follow in 2024 and 2025. Milence
    already secured several sites along the core European transport corridors which
    are scheduled to open throughout 2024. Details on individual locations will be
    communicated through Milence's official channels.

    Anja van Niersen, CEO at Milence , expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone,
    stating:

    "The opening in Venlo marks an important moment in our journey to accelerate the
    transition to sustainable transport. A year ago, when Milence was announced, we
    made a commitment to build the largest charging network for electric trucks in
    Europe. With this first charging hub and our future roadmap, a reliable charging
    network open to all vehicles is now taking shape. We are delighted to have been
    joined by our shareholders and partners today and to be able to give the market
    the confidence that the journey to a fossil-free Europe has begun."

    About Milence

    Milence (https://milence.com/) is dedicated to making the future of road
    transport fossil-free. To realise this vision, Milence is building a reliable
    charging network for all battery-electric heavy-duty trucks and coaches,
    regardless of brand. By 2027, they aim to have at least 1,700 high-performance
    charging points across Europe, with the first ones set to be operational by the
    end of 2023.

    Milence was established in July 2022 as a joint venture between Daimler Truck,
    the TRATON GROUP and the Volvo Group, with an initial funding of EUR500 million.
    https://www.milence.com

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295647/Milence.jpg

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
    releases/milence-starts-operations-and-opens-the-first-charging-hub-for-heavy-du
    ty-vehicles-in-venlo-the-netherlands-302008965.html

    Contact:

    Lavinia Baitoiu,
    Communications & Brand Lead,
    Milence,
    lavinia.baitoiu@milence.com,
    +31625418364

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167174/5667183
    OTS: Milence



