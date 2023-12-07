Milence starts operations and opens the first charging hub for heavy duty vehicles in Venlo, the Netherlands

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Milence (https://milence.com/) , the joint venture

between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group, opens phase one of its

first charging hub at Truck Parking Venlo and starts operations in the

Netherlands. The hub consists of four charging bays. The second phase, scheduled

to be operational in Q1 2024, will include additional four charging bays and the

completion of the site design, which will feature the distinctive,

internationally protected arch shape and roof.



The new charging hub is equipped with two high-performance Combined Charging

System (CCS) chargers, providing up to 400 kW of charging power. Milence plans a

swift transition to Megawatt Charging System (MCS) technology as soon as it

becomes available.





Leading logistic hubAt the core of Milence's mission is the commitment to a fossil-free future forroad transport. To achieve this, Milence is developing its network with a focuson creating green corridors for road transport that connect key logistics hubs.The opening of the Venlo charging hub signifies the initial step in realisingthis vision.Venlo is strategically located for international trade, making it an ideallocation for the roll-out of Europe's first large-scale public charging networkby Milence. Truck Parking Venlo is now one of the first secure truck parks inthe Netherlands with a dedicated charging solution for electric trucks.A charging Hub open to ALL electric trucksThe site in Venlo, as well as all future sites, will welcome electric trucks ofall brands. To ensure accessibility for every truck on the market, Milence is inthe process of signing agreements with several major e-Mobility ServiceProviders (eMSPs) in Europe. Ad-hoc payment solutions will also be available.Milence has also developed a user-friendly app for its customers, allowing themto easily locate a charger, monitor charging status and make payments. The aimis to ensure a seamless and reliable charging process. A booking system iscurrently under development.Milence's introductory direct tariff is set at EUR 0,4 (0,399 EUR) per kWhexcluding VAT and transactional costs. Initially, this charging tariff willapply to all hubs operated by Milence, and the applicable tariff can be found inthe Milence app and displayed at the charging station. Any changes to thetariffs will be communicated through Milence's official channels.Commitment to sustainable operationsMilence is investing in environmentally friendly solutions every step of theway. Ensuring that only green energy is used to power the sites and using a newand sustainable concrete in the construction are just some of the measures takento deliver charging hubs that not only provide a reliable charging experience,but also have a small environmental footprint.European roadmapThe Hub in Venlo is the first to open in the Benelux Region. The recentlyannounced sites in Antwerp and Ghent will follow in 2024 and 2025. Milencealready secured several sites along the core European transport corridors whichare scheduled to open throughout 2024. Details on individual locations will becommunicated through Milence's official channels.Anja van Niersen, CEO at Milence , expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone,stating:"The opening in Venlo marks an important moment in our journey to accelerate thetransition to sustainable transport. A year ago, when Milence was announced, wemade a commitment to build the largest charging network for electric trucks inEurope. With this first charging hub and our future roadmap, a reliable chargingnetwork open to all vehicles is now taking shape. We are delighted to have beenjoined by our shareholders and partners today and to be able to give the marketthe confidence that the journey to a fossil-free Europe has begun."About MilenceMilence (https://milence.com/) is dedicated to making the future of roadtransport fossil-free. To realise this vision, Milence is building a reliablecharging network for all battery-electric heavy-duty trucks and coaches,regardless of brand. By 2027, they aim to have at least 1,700 high-performancecharging points across Europe, with the first ones set to be operational by theend of 2023.Milence was established in July 2022 as a joint venture between Daimler Truck,the TRATON GROUP and the Volvo Group, with an initial funding of EUR500 million.
https://www.milence.com