    checkAd

    nShift study finds cash-conscious UK shoppers prefer free delivery over speedy shipments

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - 69% of UK consumers polled opt for free delivery, even if it means a longer
    wait
    - 58% agree they would buy again from retailers who deliver efficiently
    - Over 40% have abandoned purchases for lack of the right delivery options

    A survey of over 1000 UK consumers, commissioned by nShift , the global leaders
    in delivery management software, in partnership with Retail Week, finds that
    deliveries are a critical part of the online shopping experience. With consumer
    spending affected by the cost of living crisis, deliveries are becoming
    increasingly important for retailers to differentiate and increase sales.

    How They'll Spend it 2024 , produced by Retail Week in partnership with nShift,
    found 58% of shoppers would buy again from retailers which deliver purchases
    efficiently. Almost half of respondents (48%) agreed that if they had a bad
    delivery experience, they would be reluctant to recommend a brand or retailer to
    friends and family.

    When asked to select their top three delivery choices, some 69% of respondents
    opted for free delivery, even if it led to a longer wait. 41% of respondents
    selected click and collect, either from the retailer's store or a designated
    pick-up point such as a locker. Almost a quarter (24%) chose the ability to
    specify a delivery time and date.

    Some 43% of respondents agreed that a failure to find their preferred shipment
    option has caused them to abandon a retailer in the past six months.

    Lars Pedersen , CEO at nShift , said: "Excellence in delivery management can
    persuade consumers to buy, and create reasons to come back, time and again. From
    choice over delivery options, to tracking the status of deliveries, making easy
    returns, and even creating new marketing opportunities, the post-purchase
    experience helps to build customer loyalty.

    "That means getting the delivery right can no longer be taken for granted.
    Different consumers will have different preferences and requirements, depending
    on what they are buying and when they need it. Retailers must be able to give
    customers choices about how their parcels are delivered. Being able to provide
    that choice means having access to a wide range of carriers, to cover all those
    options."

    Wrestling with returns

    The research highlighted that today's shoppers expect to return unwanted
    purchases free of charge. Some 74% said that they would be less likely to shop
    with a retailer that charges return fees. According to Retail Week, each return
    is estimated to cost around GBP20, adding up to a total cost for British
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    nShift study finds cash-conscious UK shoppers prefer free delivery over speedy shipments - 69% of UK consumers polled opt for free delivery, even if it means a longer wait - 58% agree they would buy again from retailers who deliver efficiently - Over 40% have abandoned purchases for lack of the right delivery options A survey of over …

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt