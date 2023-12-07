nShift study finds cash-conscious UK shoppers prefer free delivery over speedy shipments
- 69% of UK consumers polled opt for free delivery, even if it means a longer
wait
- 58% agree they would buy again from retailers who deliver efficiently
- Over 40% have abandoned purchases for lack of the right delivery options
A survey of over 1000 UK consumers, commissioned by nShift , the global leaders
in delivery management software, in partnership with Retail Week, finds that
deliveries are a critical part of the online shopping experience. With consumer
spending affected by the cost of living crisis, deliveries are becoming
increasingly important for retailers to differentiate and increase sales.
How They'll Spend it 2024 , produced by Retail Week in partnership with nShift,
found 58% of shoppers would buy again from retailers which deliver purchases
efficiently. Almost half of respondents (48%) agreed that if they had a bad
delivery experience, they would be reluctant to recommend a brand or retailer to
friends and family.
When asked to select their top three delivery choices, some 69% of respondents
opted for free delivery, even if it led to a longer wait. 41% of respondents
selected click and collect, either from the retailer's store or a designated
pick-up point such as a locker. Almost a quarter (24%) chose the ability to
specify a delivery time and date.
Some 43% of respondents agreed that a failure to find their preferred shipment
option has caused them to abandon a retailer in the past six months.
Lars Pedersen , CEO at nShift , said: "Excellence in delivery management can
persuade consumers to buy, and create reasons to come back, time and again. From
choice over delivery options, to tracking the status of deliveries, making easy
returns, and even creating new marketing opportunities, the post-purchase
experience helps to build customer loyalty.
"That means getting the delivery right can no longer be taken for granted.
Different consumers will have different preferences and requirements, depending
on what they are buying and when they need it. Retailers must be able to give
customers choices about how their parcels are delivered. Being able to provide
that choice means having access to a wide range of carriers, to cover all those
options."
Wrestling with returns
The research highlighted that today's shoppers expect to return unwanted
purchases free of charge. Some 74% said that they would be less likely to shop
with a retailer that charges return fees. According to Retail Week, each return
is estimated to cost around GBP20, adding up to a total cost for British
