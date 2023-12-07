nShift study finds cash-conscious UK shoppers prefer free delivery over speedy shipments

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



How They'll Spend it 2024 , produced by Retail Week in partnership with nShift,found 58% of shoppers would buy again from retailers which deliver purchasesefficiently. Almost half of respondents (48%) agreed that if they had a baddelivery experience, they would be reluctant to recommend a brand or retailer tofriends and family.When asked to select their top three delivery choices, some 69% of respondentsopted for free delivery, even if it led to a longer wait. 41% of respondentsselected click and collect, either from the retailer's store or a designatedpick-up point such as a locker. Almost a quarter (24%) chose the ability tospecify a delivery time and date.Some 43% of respondents agreed that a failure to find their preferred shipmentoption has caused them to abandon a retailer in the past six months.Lars Pedersen , CEO at nShift , said: "Excellence in delivery management canpersuade consumers to buy, and create reasons to come back, time and again. Fromchoice over delivery options, to tracking the status of deliveries, making easyreturns, and even creating new marketing opportunities, the post-purchaseexperience helps to build customer loyalty."That means getting the delivery right can no longer be taken for granted.Different consumers will have different preferences and requirements, dependingon what they are buying and when they need it. Retailers must be able to givecustomers choices about how their parcels are delivered. Being able to providethat choice means having access to a wide range of carriers, to cover all thoseoptions."Wrestling with returnsThe research highlighted that today's shoppers expect to return unwantedpurchases free of charge. Some 74% said that they would be less likely to shopwith a retailer that charges return fees. According to Retail Week, each returnis estimated to cost around GBP20, adding up to a total cost for British