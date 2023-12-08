Alzchem Group AG Boosts Management: Andreas Lösler Named New CFO from Jan 2024
Alzchem Group AG is set to bolster its Management Board with the appointment of Andreas Lösler as the new CFO, effective from 1 January 2024. Lösler, who has been advising the company since 2012, will oversee several key departments.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 01.03.2024.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 25,60EUR and was down -1,35 % compared with the previous day.
