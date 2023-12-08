Alzchem Group AG Boosts Management: Andreas Lösler Named New CFO from Jan 2024

Alzchem Group AG is expanding its Management Board team - Andreas Lösler has been appointed as the new CFO, effective from 1 January 2024 - Lösler's contract will run until 31 December 2026 - Lösler will be responsible for Controlling, Accounting & Finance, Investor Relations & Communication, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Insurance departments - CEO Andreas Niedermaier will focus on Strategy, Legal, Supply Chain, ESG, and Risk Management - Lösler has been advising Alzchem Group since 2012 and has been interim Head of Controlling & Accounting since June 2022

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 01.03.2024.

