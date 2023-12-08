One Data and VW Group announce cooperation to solve uneven distribution of critical components / One Data's AI matching platform Wavetrade allows semiconductors and chips to be exchanged, purchased and sold

Passau (ots) - German software company One Data (https://onedata.de/) today

announced a cooperation with German Volkswagen AG (VW)

(https://www.volkswagen-group.com/en) , with the aim of counteracting the uneven

distribution of critical components. Although global supply chains are under

less strain now than in previous months, the situation is still highly

imbalanced. The AI-based matching platform Wavetrade

(https://onedata.de/en/wavetrade/) solves this problem, as it gives participants

access to the surplus stock of critical components held by other partners,

meaning semiconductors and chips can be exchanged, purchased and sold.



"Trading critical components without a systematic platform in place is extremely

time-consuming. The Wavetrade platform can help to strengthen the liquidity of

our suppliers while ensuring the resilience of supply chains and can be seen as

a best-practice example of the sharing economy in that it prevents production

stops and reduces surplus capacity," states Karsten Schnake, head of the

operative and strategic semiconductor taskforce COMPASS at Volkswagen AG.



