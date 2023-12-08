ECB Sets 2024 SREP P2R Capital Requirement for Commerzbank AG
In a recent development, the European Central Bank (ECB) has updated the capital requirements for Commerzbank Group for 2024, replacing the previous decision from January 2024.
- The European Central Bank (ECB) has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for Commerzbank Group in 2024.
- The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) has increased by 25 basis points to 2.25% of total capital, with at least 1.27% to be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital.
- The new SREP decision replaces the previous decision from 1 January 2024.
- As of September 2023, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank Group is 10.27% of risk-weighted assets.
- Commerzbank's CET1 ratio as of September 2023 is 14.6%, well above the minimum requirement.
- The requirements are reflected in Commerzbank's strategic planning and target equity ratio of 13.5%.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Commerzbank is on 15.02.2024.
