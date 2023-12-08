ECB Sets 2024 SREP P2R Capital Requirement for Commerzbank AG

The European Central Bank (ECB) has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for Commerzbank Group in 2024.

The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) has increased by 25 basis points to 2.25% of total capital, with at least 1.27% to be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital.

The new SREP decision replaces the previous decision from 1 January 2024.

As of September 2023, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank Group is 10.27% of risk-weighted assets.

Commerzbank's CET1 ratio as of September 2023 is 14.6%, well above the minimum requirement.

The requirements are reflected in Commerzbank's strategic planning and target equity ratio of 13.5%.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Commerzbank is on 15.02.2024.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 11,003EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,025EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 16.780,50PKT (+0,84 %).





