    ECB Sets 2024 SREP P2R Capital Requirement for Commerzbank AG

    In a recent development, the European Central Bank (ECB) has updated the capital requirements for Commerzbank Group for 2024, replacing the previous decision from January 2024.

    • The European Central Bank (ECB) has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for Commerzbank Group in 2024.
    • The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) has increased by 25 basis points to 2.25% of total capital, with at least 1.27% to be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital.
    • The new SREP decision replaces the previous decision from 1 January 2024.
    • As of September 2023, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank Group is 10.27% of risk-weighted assets.
    • Commerzbank's CET1 ratio as of September 2023 is 14.6%, well above the minimum requirement.
    • The requirements are reflected in Commerzbank's strategic planning and target equity ratio of 13.5%.

    The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Commerzbank is on 15.02.2024.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 11,003EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,025EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 16.780,50PKT (+0,84 %).


