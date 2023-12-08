Commerzbank's 2024 SREP Capital Requirements Set, MDA Threshold Safely Met

SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank determined for 2024

Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) set to 2.25%

Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) threshold for Common Equity Tier 1 pro forma at 10.27% of RWA

Additional own funds requirement for leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) set at 0.1% for the first time

CFO Bettina Orlopp states that the requirements are fully reflected in their strategic planning and capital return policy

Commerzbank aims for a CET1 target of 13.5% as part of its strategic plans until 2027

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Commerzbank is on 15.02.2024.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 11,003EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,005EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 16.782,50PKT (+0,86 %).





