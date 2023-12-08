HELMA AG: Imminent Reorganization and Capital Increase to Secure Financing
"HELMA Eigenheimbau AG, a leading homebuilding company, is nearing a pivotal agreement with its financial partners to establish a sustainable, long-term financing structure. This crucial reorganisation is set to conclude in the coming days."
- HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is in advanced talks with its financing partners to secure long-term and sustainable financing.
- The reorganisation agreement is expected to be concluded within the next few days.
- The main shareholder will support the reorganisation with an additional equity of EUR 3.2 million.
- A capital increase with the exclusion of subscription rights is planned, diluting the shares of other shareholders.
- Authorized capital of up to EUR 3.6 million is planned to be issued to equity investors with the exclusion of subscription rights.
- The reorganisation concept will secure financing until the end of 2027 and will be implemented in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilisation and Restructuring Act.
The next important date, Conference Call, at HELMA Eigenheimbau is on 21.12.2023.
ISIN:DE000A0EQ578WKN:A0EQ57
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
