Constructing a Worldwide Adtech Powerhouse: A Major Player's Journey
In a challenging trading landscape, MGI is steadily increasing its market share. As the top mobile open web supply-side platform in North America and runner-up in EMEA, MGI's Q323 organic net revenue saw a 1% rise from Q322.
- MGI is gaining market share in a difficult trading environment
- It is the leading mobile open web supply-side platform in North America and second in EMEA
- Q323 organic net revenue was 1% up on Q322
- The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 29% in Q323
- MGI's vertical integration and earlier acquisitions provide a strong basis for its connected TV offering
- MGI is trading at a considerable discount to peers in the adtech industry
The next important date, Quarterly report, at MGI - Media and Games Invest Registered (A) is on 29.02.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
