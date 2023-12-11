Constructing a Worldwide Adtech Powerhouse: A Major Player's Journey

The next important date, Quarterly report, at MGI - Media and Games Invest Registered (A) is on 29.02.2024.

In a challenging trading landscape, MGI is steadily increasing its market share. As the top mobile open web supply-side platform in North America and runner-up in EMEA, MGI's Q323 organic net revenue saw a 1% rise from Q322.

