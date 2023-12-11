SNP: Soaring Customer Trust Boosts 2023 Growth Forecast
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a global leader in data transformation, has upgraded its financial forecast for 2023, attributing the positive adjustment to robust business growth and sustained market momentum.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has raised its outlook for the full year 2023 due to positive business development and ongoing market momentum.
- The company expects order entry to reach €230 million to €250 million, up from the previous forecast of €220 million to €240 million.
- Revenue is projected to reach €200 million to €205 million, higher than the previous forecast of around the upper end of the range between €190 million and €200 million.
- Despite the increased revenue outlook, EBIT is still expected to reach the upper end of the range of €5 million to €10 million or even be slightly higher due to significantly negative exchange rate effects.
- The company attributes its success to positive market momentum, driven by migrations to SAP S4/HANA and RISE, and the positive response to its CrystalBridge software and Bluefield Methodology.
- SNP works with around 2,600 customers worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500, and has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2024.
+1,40 %
-1,86 %
-1,40 %
+25,60 %
+79,96 %
-17,42 %
+146,78 %
+292,20 %
+95,94 %
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 53 | 0 |