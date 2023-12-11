Cyan AG Releases 2023 EBITDA Forecast with Special Effects, Confirms Pre-Effect Projections
Cyan AG has recently unveiled its EBITDA forecast for 2023, which includes some unique factors. The projection suggests a lower operating result than last year, but an improvement is anticipated when excluding special effects.
- cyan AG has published the forecast for the EBITDA in 2023 with special effects.
- The forecast predicts an operating result (EBITDA) between EUR -12 million and EUR -13 million, lower than the previous year's figure of EUR -8.4 million.
- Excluding special effects, an improvement in Group EBITDA is still expected, with a forecast between EUR -8.4 million and -8.6 million.
- The revenue in the Cybersecurity segment is expected to be between EUR 8 million and EUR 9 million, primarily recurring.
- The contact person for communication is Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan AG.
- Investor and press contacts for cyan AG are provided.
