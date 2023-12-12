Carl Zeiss Meditec Boosts Revenue by 10% in Fiscal Year 2022/23

Carl Zeiss Meditec increased revenue in fiscal year 2022/23 by around 10 percent

Additional market shares were gained despite challenging macroeconomic conditions

Revenue in the strategic business unit (SBU) Ophthalmology increased by +7.3%

The Microsurgery strategic business unit achieved strong revenue growth of 18.3%

Positive growth rates were achieved in all reporting regions

EBIT declined to around €348m, with an EBIT margin of 16.7%

