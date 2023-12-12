Carl Zeiss Meditec Boosts Revenue by 10% in Fiscal Year 2022/23
Despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, Carl Zeiss Meditec demonstrated impressive growth in the fiscal year 2022/23, with a revenue increase of approximately 10%.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec increased revenue in fiscal year 2022/23 by around 10 percent
- Additional market shares were gained despite challenging macroeconomic conditions
- Revenue in the strategic business unit (SBU) Ophthalmology increased by +7.3%
- The Microsurgery strategic business unit achieved strong revenue growth of 18.3%
- Positive growth rates were achieved in all reporting regions
- EBIT declined to around €348m, with an EBIT margin of 16.7%
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.12.2023.
The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 88,07EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 90,06EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,26 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.689,11PKT (-0,27 %).
+3,77 %
+9,90 %
+7,04 %
+5,64 %
-24,79 %
-16,14 %
+30,94 %
+273,65 %
+95,13 %
ISIN:DE0005313704WKN:531370
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 45 | 0 |