Hannover Rueck Predicts Over EUR 2.1B Net Income for 2024, Reveals 2024-2026 Financial Strategy
Hannover Re, a global player in the reinsurance industry, projects a promising financial outlook for 2024, including a Group net income of at least EUR 2.1 billion and over 5% growth in reinsurance revenue.
- Hannover Re expects a Group net income of at least EUR 2.1 billion for 2024
- The company anticipates reinsurance revenue to grow by more than 5% in 2024
- Targets in the current strategy cycle have been overachieved
- For the 2024-2026 strategy cycle, Hannover Re aims for a return on equity of more than 14% and EBIT growth of more than 5% per year
- The company plans to maintain a capital adequacy ratio under Solvency II of more than 200%
- Hannover Re's dividend policy remains unchanged, with the ordinary dividend expected to increase year-on-year from 2024 to 2026.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 218,70EUR and was down -0,88 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 219,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 16.834,50PKT (+0,07 %).
-0,48 %
-1,58 %
+7,22 %
+5,27 %
+16,32 %
+63,57 %
+82,98 %
+268,92 %
-7,03 %
ISIN:DE0008402215WKN:840221
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 37 | 0 |