Hannover Rueck Predicts Over EUR 2.1B Net Income for 2024, Reveals 2024-2026 Financial Strategy

Hannover Re expects a Group net income of at least EUR 2.1 billion for 2024

The company anticipates reinsurance revenue to grow by more than 5% in 2024

Targets in the current strategy cycle have been overachieved

For the 2024-2026 strategy cycle, Hannover Re aims for a return on equity of more than 14% and EBIT growth of more than 5% per year

The company plans to maintain a capital adequacy ratio under Solvency II of more than 200%

Hannover Re's dividend policy remains unchanged, with the ordinary dividend expected to increase year-on-year from 2024 to 2026.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 218,70EUR and was down -0,88 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 219,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 16.834,50PKT (+0,07 %).





