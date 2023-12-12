nShift unveils Emissions Tracker, helping retailers reduce last mile emissions and fulfil reporting needs
London (ots/PRNewswire) - New carbon emissions tracking tool compiles
trustworthy data on CO2 emissions from transport at the individual shipment
level, helping retailers demonstrate net-zero progress to customers
Aids compliance with EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD),
coming into force in 2024
nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, today
announces the launch of Emissions Tracker
(https://nshift.com/solutions/emissions-tracker) . Calculating the CO2 emissions
associated with each shipment, the new solution makes it possible for ecommerce
and multichannel retailers to comply with sustainability disclosure rules, prove
environmental credentials to customers, and see where they can reduce emissions
from shipping.
Emissions Tracker data helps retailers comply with emissions reporting rules,
including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) coming into
force in mid-2024. The new regulation is expected to affect around 50,000
businesses trading in the EU, which will become subject to mandatory
sustainability reporting.
Customers prefer to shop sustainably
81% of shoppers (https://recyclinglives.com/news/report-reveals-81-people-prefer
-buy-sustainable-sellers/) want to buy from brands that demonstrate
sustainability. However, as many as 40% of consumers are distrustful of brands'
environmental claims. Emissions Tracker provides clear, trustworthy data that
helps retailers clearly demonstrate their improvement.
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Pressure from customers and regulators
alike means having a clear picture of their emissions is a necessity for
retailers today. Emissions Tracker makes it easy to generate detailed,
actionable sustainability reports. This simplifies the compliance burden and
saves time for CFOs and other stakeholders doing annual reporting. What is more,
retailers can use Emissions Tracker insights to engage customers in their
sustainability story and accelerate their progress to net zero."
Benefits for retailers and warehouses
nShift Emissions Tracker has been designed to simplify the process of emissions
reporting. All carrier data is collated into one reporting tool and built into
an easy-to-use template. Calculations are done at shipment level, giving
retailers the ability to drill into shipping data, compile accurate reports, and
identify quick wins for emissions reduction.
For retailers already using nShift's delivery management, Emissions Tracker
provides access to emissions data for all historical shipments, so they can make
comparisons with previous months and years.
nShift Emissions Tracker brings the following additional benefits:
- Efficiency - Quickly and easily report on last-mile and transport emissions at
the click of a button with no additional analysis needed
- Reliability - Emissions data the business can depend on. All collected in one
place in a standardized format
- Credibility - Peace of mind knowing the calculations are accurate and free
from mistakes of manual error. The solution uses standard tariffs developed by
the Network for Transport Measures (NTM)
- Accuracy - emissions data are calculated based on CO2e (carbon dioxide
equivalent - a more accurate and comprehensive measure than CO2 alone)
- Transparency - Increase customer loyalty and brand recognition by becoming
trusted and transparent when it comes to emissions
Gredenhag concluded, "We believe greener deliveries drive better business
growth. Alongside tracking and managing emissions, we help retailers offer
sustainable delivery options, provide offset schemes and charitable giving
through deliveries, and clearly badge sustainable delivery options at checkout."
nShift Emissions Tracker conforms to internationally recognized standards,
including ISO 14083 and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework.
For more information on the nShift Emission Tracker, please visit.
https://nshift.com/solutions/emissions-tracker
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-unveils
-emissions-tracker-helping-retailers-reduce-last-mile-emissions-and-fulfil-repor
ting-needs-302012421.html
Contact:
James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5670436
OTS: nShift
