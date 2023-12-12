    checkAd

    nShift unveils Emissions Tracker, helping retailers reduce last mile emissions and fulfil reporting needs

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - New carbon emissions tracking tool compiles
    trustworthy data on CO2 emissions from transport at the individual shipment
    level, helping retailers demonstrate net-zero progress to customers

    Aids compliance with EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD),
    coming into force in 2024

    nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, today
    announces the launch of Emissions Tracker
    (https://nshift.com/solutions/emissions-tracker) . Calculating the CO2 emissions
    associated with each shipment, the new solution makes it possible for ecommerce
    and multichannel retailers to comply with sustainability disclosure rules, prove
    environmental credentials to customers, and see where they can reduce emissions
    from shipping.

    Emissions Tracker data helps retailers comply with emissions reporting rules,
    including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) coming into
    force in mid-2024. The new regulation is expected to affect around 50,000
    businesses trading in the EU, which will become subject to mandatory
    sustainability reporting.

    Customers prefer to shop sustainably

    81% of shoppers (https://recyclinglives.com/news/report-reveals-81-people-prefer
    -buy-sustainable-sellers/) want to buy from brands that demonstrate
    sustainability. However, as many as 40% of consumers are distrustful of brands'
    environmental claims. Emissions Tracker provides clear, trustworthy data that
    helps retailers clearly demonstrate their improvement.

    Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Pressure from customers and regulators
    alike means having a clear picture of their emissions is a necessity for
    retailers today. Emissions Tracker makes it easy to generate detailed,
    actionable sustainability reports. This simplifies the compliance burden and
    saves time for CFOs and other stakeholders doing annual reporting. What is more,
    retailers can use Emissions Tracker insights to engage customers in their
    sustainability story and accelerate their progress to net zero."

    Benefits for retailers and warehouses

    nShift Emissions Tracker has been designed to simplify the process of emissions
    reporting. All carrier data is collated into one reporting tool and built into
    an easy-to-use template. Calculations are done at shipment level, giving
    retailers the ability to drill into shipping data, compile accurate reports, and
    identify quick wins for emissions reduction.

    For retailers already using nShift's delivery management, Emissions Tracker
    provides access to emissions data for all historical shipments, so they can make
    comparisons with previous months and years.

    nShift Emissions Tracker brings the following additional benefits:

    - Efficiency - Quickly and easily report on last-mile and transport emissions at
    the click of a button with no additional analysis needed
    - Reliability - Emissions data the business can depend on. All collected in one
    place in a standardized format
    - Credibility - Peace of mind knowing the calculations are accurate and free
    from mistakes of manual error. The solution uses standard tariffs developed by
    the Network for Transport Measures (NTM)
    - Accuracy - emissions data are calculated based on CO2e (carbon dioxide
    equivalent - a more accurate and comprehensive measure than CO2 alone)
    - Transparency - Increase customer loyalty and brand recognition by becoming
    trusted and transparent when it comes to emissions

    Gredenhag concluded, "We believe greener deliveries drive better business
    growth. Alongside tracking and managing emissions, we help retailers offer
    sustainable delivery options, provide offset schemes and charitable giving
    through deliveries, and clearly badge sustainable delivery options at checkout."

    nShift Emissions Tracker conforms to internationally recognized standards,
    including ISO 14083 and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework.

    For more information on the nShift Emission Tracker, please visit.
    https://nshift.com/solutions/emissions-tracker

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-unveils
    -emissions-tracker-helping-retailers-reduce-last-mile-emissions-and-fulfil-repor
    ting-needs-302012421.html

    Contact:

    James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5670436
    OTS: nShift



