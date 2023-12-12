nShift unveils Emissions Tracker, helping retailers reduce last mile emissions and fulfil reporting needs

London (ots/PRNewswire) - New carbon emissions tracking tool compiles

nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, todayannounces the launch of Emissions Tracker(https://nshift.com/solutions/emissions-tracker) . Calculating the CO2 emissionsassociated with each shipment, the new solution makes it possible for ecommerceand multichannel retailers to comply with sustainability disclosure rules, proveenvironmental credentials to customers, and see where they can reduce emissionsfrom shipping.Emissions Tracker data helps retailers comply with emissions reporting rules,including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) coming intoforce in mid-2024. The new regulation is expected to affect around 50,000businesses trading in the EU, which will become subject to mandatorysustainability reporting.Customers prefer to shop sustainably81% of shoppers (https://recyclinglives.com/news/report-reveals-81-people-prefer-buy-sustainable-sellers/) want to buy from brands that demonstratesustainability. However, as many as 40% of consumers are distrustful of brands'environmental claims. Emissions Tracker provides clear, trustworthy data thathelps retailers clearly demonstrate their improvement.Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Pressure from customers and regulatorsalike means having a clear picture of their emissions is a necessity forretailers today. Emissions Tracker makes it easy to generate detailed,actionable sustainability reports. This simplifies the compliance burden andsaves time for CFOs and other stakeholders doing annual reporting. What is more,retailers can use Emissions Tracker insights to engage customers in theirsustainability story and accelerate their progress to net zero."Benefits for retailers and warehousesnShift Emissions Tracker has been designed to simplify the process of emissionsreporting. All carrier data is collated into one reporting tool and built intoan easy-to-use template. Calculations are done at shipment level, givingretailers the ability to drill into shipping data, compile accurate reports, andidentify quick wins for emissions reduction.For retailers already using nShift's delivery management, Emissions Trackerprovides access to emissions data for all historical shipments, so they can makecomparisons with previous months and years.nShift Emissions Tracker brings the following additional benefits:- Efficiency - Quickly and easily report on last-mile and transport emissions atthe click of a button with no additional analysis needed- Reliability - Emissions data the business can depend on. All collected in oneplace in a standardized format- Credibility - Peace of mind knowing the calculations are accurate and freefrom mistakes of manual error. The solution uses standard tariffs developed bythe Network for Transport Measures (NTM)- Accuracy - emissions data are calculated based on CO2e (carbon dioxideequivalent - a more accurate and comprehensive measure than CO2 alone)- Transparency - Increase customer loyalty and brand recognition by becomingtrusted and transparent when it comes to emissionsGredenhag concluded, "We believe greener deliveries drive better businessgrowth. Alongside tracking and managing emissions, we help retailers offersustainable delivery options, provide offset schemes and charitable givingthrough deliveries, and clearly badge sustainable delivery options at checkout."nShift Emissions Tracker conforms to internationally recognized standards,including ISO 14083 and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework.For more information on the nShift Emission Tracker, please visit.https://nshift.com/solutions/emissions-trackerAbout nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.