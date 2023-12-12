    checkAd

    HomeToGo Reveals New B2B Segment & AI-Powered Vision at 2023 Capital Markets Day

    HomeToGo, a leading vacation rental marketplace, has recently unveiled a series of strategic plans and initiatives aimed at boosting its growth and profitability. These include a significant EBITDA improvement, new financial targets for 2024, a disciplined M&A strategy, a new B2B brand, AI product upgrades, and a new service for private hosts.

    • HomeToGo expects a significant improvement of around €20M in Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 to reach FY/23 break-even
    • HomeToGo announced its 2024 financial targets, including achieving growth that surpasses its FY/23 growth rate and improving profitability
    • HomeToGo shared details about its selective, disciplined, and value-accretive M&A strategy
    • HomeToGo introduced its new B2B brand and business segment, HomeToGo_PRO, which focuses on Software & Service Solutions
    • HomeToGo unveiled a new suite of AI products and upgrades to its existing AI solutions to build a fully AI-powered marketplace
    • HomeToGo announced my.HomeToGo, a new service that allows private hosts to list their properties directly on HomeToGo

    The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2023, at HomeToGo is on 12.12.2023.

