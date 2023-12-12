HomeToGo Reveals New B2B Segment & AI-Powered Vision at 2023 Capital Markets Day

HomeToGo expects a significant improvement of around €20M in Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 to reach FY/23 break-even

HomeToGo announced its 2024 financial targets, including achieving growth that surpasses its FY/23 growth rate and improving profitability

HomeToGo shared details about its selective, disciplined, and value-accretive M&A strategy

HomeToGo introduced its new B2B brand and business segment, HomeToGo_PRO, which focuses on Software & Service Solutions

HomeToGo unveiled a new suite of AI products and upgrades to its existing AI solutions to build a fully AI-powered marketplace

HomeToGo announced my.HomeToGo, a new service that allows private hosts to list their properties directly on HomeToGo

