    AS STRATEGIC PARTNER FOR COP28 BUSINESS AND PHILANTHROPY CLIMATE FORUM, SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE EXPANDS FOCUS ON INDUSTRY TRANSITION WITH GLOBAL LEADERS TO ALIGN INDUSTRY, FINANCE, AND COUNTRY ROADMAPS

    Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - Sustainable Markets Initiative's Founder, His
    Majesty King Charles III, opened the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate
    Forum at reception in Dubai

    More than 1,000 private sector CEOs, Heads of State and Philanthropic leaders
    came together at first-ever Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, for which
    the Sustainable Markets Initiative was the Strategic Partner

    Industry Transition Initiatives across its Task Forces and Country Engagement

    The Sustainable Markets Initiative (https://www.sustainable-markets.org/) , the
    Strategic Partner to the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum (https://
    www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/his-highness-sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-al-nahy
    an-and-his-majesty-king-charles-iii-open-inaugural-business--philanthropy-climat
    e-forum-302003606.html) (BPCF) helped convene more than a 1,000 CEOs, global
    leaders, and philanthropists from over 80 countries. The Forum was led by the
    COP28 Presidency of the United Arab Emirates and held alongside the World
    Climate Action Summit.

    The Forum launched on November 30 with a high-level reception, which was hosted
    by the COP28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, in the presence
    of His Majesty King Charles III, the Founder of the Sustainable Markets
    Initiative. The event highlighted the mission of the Sustainable Markets
    Initiative, and echoed The King's vision for Nature, People and Planet on a
    global stage. The reception also highlighted opening remarks from Brian
    Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America, and Chair of the Sustainable Markets
    Initiative.

    The COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum shared the private sector's
    progress and released its Purpose Statement and aims for COP29. Read Purpose
    Statement (https://bpcforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/COP28.pdf) .

    "The Sustainable Markets Initiative, as a private sector led organisation, has
    transformed how the global business community convenes at world events like
    COP28. Our members, as global CEOs from a wide range of industries, and finance,
    are scaling the sustainable transition and are demonstrating action across their
    value and supply chains," said Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable
    Markets Initiative. "As the 'go-to' private sector organisation on transition,
    we know it is a business imperative and we must address climate change now, with
    speed and results. Our member companies, with their global reach, ingenuity, and
    resources, are helping to bring real world demonstrations of a sustainable
