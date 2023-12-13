AS STRATEGIC PARTNER FOR COP28 BUSINESS AND PHILANTHROPY CLIMATE FORUM, SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE EXPANDS FOCUS ON INDUSTRY TRANSITION WITH GLOBAL LEADERS TO ALIGN INDUSTRY, FINANCE, AND COUNTRY ROADMAPS

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - Sustainable Markets Initiative's Founder, His

Majesty King Charles III, opened the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate

Forum at reception in Dubai



More than 1,000 private sector CEOs, Heads of State and Philanthropic leaders

came together at first-ever Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, for which

the Sustainable Markets Initiative was the Strategic Partner





Industry Transition Initiatives across its Task Forces and Country EngagementThe Sustainable Markets Initiative (https://www.sustainable-markets.org/) , theStrategic Partner to the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum (https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/his-highness-sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-and-his-majesty-king-charles-iii-open-inaugural-business--philanthropy-climate-forum-302003606.html) (BPCF) helped convene more than a 1,000 CEOs, globalleaders, and philanthropists from over 80 countries. The Forum was led by theCOP28 Presidency of the United Arab Emirates and held alongside the WorldClimate Action Summit.The Forum launched on November 30 with a high-level reception, which was hostedby the COP28 Presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, in the presenceof His Majesty King Charles III, the Founder of the Sustainable MarketsInitiative. The event highlighted the mission of the Sustainable MarketsInitiative, and echoed The King's vision for Nature, People and Planet on aglobal stage. The reception also highlighted opening remarks from BrianMoynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America, and Chair of the Sustainable MarketsInitiative.The COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum shared the private sector'sprogress and released its Purpose Statement and aims for COP29. Read PurposeStatement (https://bpcforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/COP28.pdf) ."The Sustainable Markets Initiative, as a private sector led organisation, hastransformed how the global business community convenes at world events likeCOP28. Our members, as global CEOs from a wide range of industries, and finance,are scaling the sustainable transition and are demonstrating action across theirvalue and supply chains," said Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the SustainableMarkets Initiative. "As the 'go-to' private sector organisation on transition,we know it is a business imperative and we must address climate change now, withspeed and results. Our member companies, with their global reach, ingenuity, andresources, are helping to bring real world demonstrations of a sustainable