    ams-OSRAM Achieves Healthy Capital Structure with Successful Comprehensive Financing Plan

    ams OSRAM has triumphantly finalized its extensive financing plan, raising a total of around EUR 2.25 billion. This impressive feat...

    Foto: HANS KLAUS TECHT - picture alliance / APA / picturedesk.com
    • ams OSRAM has successfully completed its comprehensive financing plan
    • Approximately EUR 2.25 billion was raised in total
    • The rights issue raised gross proceeds of approximately EUR 808 million
    • New unsecured senior notes were placed for approximately EUR 1 billion
    • Asset-level transactions generated proceeds of approximately EUR 450 million
    • Previously outstanding unsecured senior notes due in 2025 were redeemed
    • The pro-forma net-debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.1x based on Q3/2023 figures

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 05.02.2024.

    The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 2,0775EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.


    Autor: wO Newsflash
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

