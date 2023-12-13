ams-OSRAM Achieves Healthy Capital Structure with Successful Comprehensive Financing Plan

ams OSRAM has successfully completed its comprehensive financing plan

Approximately EUR 2.25 billion was raised in total

The rights issue raised gross proceeds of approximately EUR 808 million

New unsecured senior notes were placed for approximately EUR 1 billion

Asset-level transactions generated proceeds of approximately EUR 450 million

Previously outstanding unsecured senior notes due in 2025 were redeemed

The pro-forma net-debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.1x based on Q3/2023 figures

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 05.02.2024.

The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 2,0775EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.





