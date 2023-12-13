ams-OSRAM Achieves Healthy Capital Structure with Successful Comprehensive Financing Plan
ams OSRAM has triumphantly finalized its extensive financing plan, raising a total of around EUR 2.25 billion. This impressive feat...
- The pro-forma net-debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.1x based on Q3/2023 figures
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 05.02.2024.
The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 2,0775EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
