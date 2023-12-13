Wienerberger Leads with Innovative Solutions for Water and Energy Management
Wienerberger, a leading provider of innovative water and energy management solutions, is committed to protecting the environment and improving product efficiency. Their pioneering efforts include the development of sustainable energy technologies and the implementation of Europe's largest digital twin in collaboration with Brabant Water N.V.
- Wienerberger provides innovative solutions in water and energy management
- They focus on smart solutions that protect the environment and enhance product efficiency and longevity
- They offer stormwater management systems to collect, store, and reuse rainwater
- They are implementing the largest digital twin in Europe in cooperation with Brabant Water N.V.
- The digital twin solution helps detect water losses and monitor water temperature in the network
- Wienerberger is actively involved in the development of sustainable energy technologies and has expanded its Smart Solutions business with the acquisition of Wideco Sweden AB.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 21.02.2024.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 27,78EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
+0,72 %
+4,62 %
+13,35 %
+14,19 %
+15,75 %
+15,27 %
+47,83 %
+136,28 %
+0,29 %
ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
