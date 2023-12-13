Wienerberger Leads with Innovative Solutions for Water and Energy Management

Wienerberger provides innovative solutions in water and energy management

They focus on smart solutions that protect the environment and enhance product efficiency and longevity

They offer stormwater management systems to collect, store, and reuse rainwater

They are implementing the largest digital twin in Europe in cooperation with Brabant Water N.V.

The digital twin solution helps detect water losses and monitor water temperature in the network

Wienerberger is actively involved in the development of sustainable energy technologies and has expanded its Smart Solutions business with the acquisition of Wideco Sweden AB.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 21.02.2024.

