TeamViewer Boosts Smart Factory Innovation with Strategic Investments in IoT & Manufacturing Analytics

TeamViewer has announced strategic investments in two companies, Sight Machine and Cybus, for smart factory solutions.

The investment in Sight Machine makes TeamViewer a major shareholder and part of Sight Machine's Board of Directors.

Sight Machine provides a manufacturing data platform that uses AI applications to provide insights into areas such as quality control and predictive maintenance.

The investment in Cybus allows TeamViewer to actively collaborate and provide strategic guidance in advancing industrial IoT solutions.

Cybus specializes in industrial IoT solutions for large scale manufacturing environments and supports scalable configurations along multiple factory sites.

These investments pave the way for TeamViewer's development into a leading enterprise software provider in the manufacturing and data analytics space.

The next important date, Q4 / GJ 2023 Preliminary Result, at TeamViewer is on 07.02.2024.

