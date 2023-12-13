CLAAS Thrives in 2023 Fiscal Year, Eyes Cautious 2024 Outlook Amid Rising Demand
In 2023, agricultural machinery giant CLAAS Group experienced a banner year, boasting a nearly 25% surge in sales and a tripling of pre-tax income. This success was driven by innovation, collaboration, and a keen focus on digital solutions.
- CLAAS Group had a successful fiscal year in 2023, with sales increasing by nearly 25% to €6.1 billion.
- The company's income before taxes more than tripled to €522.3 million from €166.3 million in the previous year.
- CLAAS launched the XERION 12 Series in North America in summer 2023, which won the "Tractor of the Year 2024" and "Farm Machine 2024" awards.
- The company is focusing on digital solutions and has developed CLAAS connect, a digital ecosystem to strengthen connectivity between machinery and operators. It is scheduled to go online in selected sales regions in fall 2024.
- CLAAS formed the world’s first multi-manufacturer autonomy alliance, 3A – Advanced Automation & Autonomy, with start-up AgXeed and long-standing partner Amazone, to advance the automation of agricultural processes.
- Despite the success in 2023, CLAAS CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr anticipates a more challenging market environment in 2024 due to high inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions.
