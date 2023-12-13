    checkAd

    EUBP unveils the results of the 2023 Market Data Report

    Berlin (ots) - European Bioplastics unveils the 2023 edition of the market
    development update during EBC23 taking place in Berlin, Germany. Main findings
    show that after a period of stagnation, the overall plastic production is
    picking up again.

    The global production for bioplastics is taking off after a few years of
    stagnation, induced by Covid-19 mainly. This development is driven by rising
    demand combined with the emergence of more sophisticated applications and
    products. Global bioplastics production capacity is set to increase
    significantly from around 2.18 million tonnes in 2023 to approximately 7.43
    million tonnes in 2028, report shows.

    "The growth in bioplastics production capacity should be understood in the
    broader global context of a climate crisis, escalating energy costs, and
    disrupted value chains. Despite these challenges, the capacity for bioplastics
    production is on the rise, underscoring the resilience and significance of our
    industry", states Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European Bioplastics
    (EUBP).

    Bioplastic alternatives exist for almost every conventional plastic material and
    corresponding application. Due to a strong development of polymers, such as PLA
    (polylactid acid), PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates), PAs (polyamides) as well as a
    steady growth of Polypropylene (PP), the production capacities will continue to
    increase significantly within the next 5 years, according to the data.

    Bioplastics are used for an increasing variety of applications, ranging from
    packaging and consumer products to electronics, automotive, and textiles.
    Packaging remains still the largest market segment for bioplastics with 43
    percent (934 000 tonnes) of the total bioplastics market in 2023.

    "While the adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is still
    being discussed within the EU institutions, data shows that bioplastics have a
    future in the packaging sector, replacing non-recyclable applications and
    helping phase out of fossil-based options ", von Pogrell explains.

    This year, for the first time, the report is including an insight on production
    data. The comparison between the production capacities and actual production in
    2023 shows that the bioplastics industry is producing at nearly full capacity.
    Although varying from one polymer to another, ranging from 60% to 100%, the
    average utilization rate in 2023 is 82% (1.79mt production vs. 2.18mt production
    capacities).

    The market data update 2023 has been compiled in cooperation with the market
    experts of the nova-Institute (Hürth, Germany).

