EUBP unveils the results of the 2023 Market Data Report

"The growth in bioplastics production capacity should be understood in thebroader global context of a climate crisis, escalating energy costs, anddisrupted value chains. Despite these challenges, the capacity for bioplasticsproduction is on the rise, underscoring the resilience and significance of ourindustry", states Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European Bioplastics(EUBP).Bioplastic alternatives exist for almost every conventional plastic material andcorresponding application. Due to a strong development of polymers, such as PLA(polylactid acid), PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates), PAs (polyamides) as well as asteady growth of Polypropylene (PP), the production capacities will continue toincrease significantly within the next 5 years, according to the data.Bioplastics are used for an increasing variety of applications, ranging frompackaging and consumer products to electronics, automotive, and textiles.Packaging remains still the largest market segment for bioplastics with 43percent (934 000 tonnes) of the total bioplastics market in 2023."While the adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is stillbeing discussed within the EU institutions, data shows that bioplastics have afuture in the packaging sector, replacing non-recyclable applications andhelping phase out of fossil-based options ", von Pogrell explains.This year, for the first time, the report is including an insight on productiondata. The comparison between the production capacities and actual production in2023 shows that the bioplastics industry is producing at nearly full capacity.Although varying from one polymer to another, ranging from 60% to 100%, theaverage utilization rate in 2023 is 82% (1.79mt production vs. 2.18mt productioncapacities).The market data update 2023 has been compiled in cooperation with the marketexperts of the nova-Institute (Hürth, Germany).The graphics are available for download athttp://www.european-bioplastics.org/news/publications/About European BioplasticsEuropean Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing theinterests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its membersproduce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,biodegradable, or both. More information is available athttp://www.european-bioplastics.org/Contact:Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,European Bioplastics, Marienstr. 19/20, 10117 Berlin,Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,mailto:press@european-bioplastics.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5671148OTS: European Bioplastics