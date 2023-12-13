EUBP unveils the results of the 2023 Market Data Report
Berlin (ots) - European Bioplastics unveils the 2023 edition of the market
development update during EBC23 taking place in Berlin, Germany. Main findings
show that after a period of stagnation, the overall plastic production is
picking up again.
The global production for bioplastics is taking off after a few years of
stagnation, induced by Covid-19 mainly. This development is driven by rising
demand combined with the emergence of more sophisticated applications and
products. Global bioplastics production capacity is set to increase
significantly from around 2.18 million tonnes in 2023 to approximately 7.43
million tonnes in 2028, report shows.
development update during EBC23 taking place in Berlin, Germany. Main findings
show that after a period of stagnation, the overall plastic production is
picking up again.
The global production for bioplastics is taking off after a few years of
stagnation, induced by Covid-19 mainly. This development is driven by rising
demand combined with the emergence of more sophisticated applications and
products. Global bioplastics production capacity is set to increase
significantly from around 2.18 million tonnes in 2023 to approximately 7.43
million tonnes in 2028, report shows.
"The growth in bioplastics production capacity should be understood in the
broader global context of a climate crisis, escalating energy costs, and
disrupted value chains. Despite these challenges, the capacity for bioplastics
production is on the rise, underscoring the resilience and significance of our
industry", states Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European Bioplastics
(EUBP).
Bioplastic alternatives exist for almost every conventional plastic material and
corresponding application. Due to a strong development of polymers, such as PLA
(polylactid acid), PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates), PAs (polyamides) as well as a
steady growth of Polypropylene (PP), the production capacities will continue to
increase significantly within the next 5 years, according to the data.
Bioplastics are used for an increasing variety of applications, ranging from
packaging and consumer products to electronics, automotive, and textiles.
Packaging remains still the largest market segment for bioplastics with 43
percent (934 000 tonnes) of the total bioplastics market in 2023.
"While the adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is still
being discussed within the EU institutions, data shows that bioplastics have a
future in the packaging sector, replacing non-recyclable applications and
helping phase out of fossil-based options ", von Pogrell explains.
This year, for the first time, the report is including an insight on production
data. The comparison between the production capacities and actual production in
2023 shows that the bioplastics industry is producing at nearly full capacity.
Although varying from one polymer to another, ranging from 60% to 100%, the
average utilization rate in 2023 is 82% (1.79mt production vs. 2.18mt production
capacities).
The market data update 2023 has been compiled in cooperation with the market
experts of the nova-Institute (Hürth, Germany).
The graphics are available for download at
http://www.european-bioplastics.org/news/publications/
About European Bioplastics
European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the
interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members
produce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,
biodegradable, or both. More information is available at
http://www.european-bioplastics.org/
Contact:
Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,
European Bioplastics, Marienstr. 19/20, 10117 Berlin,
Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
mailto:press@european-bioplastics.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5671148
OTS: European Bioplastics
broader global context of a climate crisis, escalating energy costs, and
disrupted value chains. Despite these challenges, the capacity for bioplastics
production is on the rise, underscoring the resilience and significance of our
industry", states Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European Bioplastics
(EUBP).
Bioplastic alternatives exist for almost every conventional plastic material and
corresponding application. Due to a strong development of polymers, such as PLA
(polylactid acid), PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates), PAs (polyamides) as well as a
steady growth of Polypropylene (PP), the production capacities will continue to
increase significantly within the next 5 years, according to the data.
Bioplastics are used for an increasing variety of applications, ranging from
packaging and consumer products to electronics, automotive, and textiles.
Packaging remains still the largest market segment for bioplastics with 43
percent (934 000 tonnes) of the total bioplastics market in 2023.
"While the adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is still
being discussed within the EU institutions, data shows that bioplastics have a
future in the packaging sector, replacing non-recyclable applications and
helping phase out of fossil-based options ", von Pogrell explains.
This year, for the first time, the report is including an insight on production
data. The comparison between the production capacities and actual production in
2023 shows that the bioplastics industry is producing at nearly full capacity.
Although varying from one polymer to another, ranging from 60% to 100%, the
average utilization rate in 2023 is 82% (1.79mt production vs. 2.18mt production
capacities).
The market data update 2023 has been compiled in cooperation with the market
experts of the nova-Institute (Hürth, Germany).
The graphics are available for download at
http://www.european-bioplastics.org/news/publications/
About European Bioplastics
European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the
interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members
produce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,
biodegradable, or both. More information is available at
http://www.european-bioplastics.org/
Contact:
Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,
European Bioplastics, Marienstr. 19/20, 10117 Berlin,
Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
mailto:press@european-bioplastics.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5671148
OTS: European Bioplastics
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 41 | 0 |