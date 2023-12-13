WINNIE HARLOW USES COCA-COLA AI TO BRING A FRESH PERSPECTIVE TO KINDNESS AND EMPOWERMENT DURING THE HOLIDAYS
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Supermodel and beauty entrepreneur, Winnie Harlow,
is sharing her Coca-Cola AI generated holiday cards to give fans a unique take
on what's most important to her this festive season: kindness and empowerment.
Winnie, a leading advocate for representation who has redefined beauty
standards, has brought a fresh perspective to the holidays with a striking set
of AI generated images that reflect her unique experience and perspective of the
holidays.
- The December Issue - Winnie's tribute to all things fashion, fabulous and the
holidays
- Joy in Jamaica - inspired by the holidays that Winnie spent on the beach,
enjoying BBQed holiday feasts
- Cozy in Canada - a nod to the cozy holidays spent with her family in Ontario
- Out of This Universe - a homage to her younger self and her incredible
imagination
Empowering others through kindness and empathy, Winnie's Coca-Cola AI generated
images highlight the ability of AI to connect, uplift and invite people to
embrace their individuality - no matter where they are in the world.
Winnie said: " I am so excited to be a part of this innovative project. In
everything I do, creativity and kindness are at the core, and I love the way
that Coca-Cola AI is giving everyone the chance to create according to the world
as they see it and share their unique take on the holidays. Together with
Coca-Cola AI, we are inviting people everywhere to do this together ."
People want to show they care by sending a greeting card, but many of the cards
you can buy in shops don't always reflect the world we live in, or even where
you are in the world. This partnership is about more than just creating images;
it's about setting a new standard for representation in all forms of media.
We've disrupted fashion, now it's time to disrupt the way we send holiday cards
and what that looks like."
Coca-Cola's Create Real Magic platform enables everyone to experiment with AI
and design their own shareable holiday cards in a way that uniquely reflects how
they celebrate the holiday season. Alongside the power of AI to dream up your
most creative designs, Coca- Cola is giving unprecedented access to its iconic
characters and imagery. By sharing these storied assets - and allowing them to
be seen through the prism of new technology - they can be re-discovered by a
younger generation, enabling them to be reinterpreted and relevant in
2023.Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's Global Head of Generative AI, said "We are
flipping the script. We are literally putting the power of our brand into our
fan's hands. Now they can personalise holiday cards and represent themselves as
