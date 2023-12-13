Alzchem Group Achieves Outstanding Result in 'Together for Sustainability' Initiative

Alzchem has been awarded for sustainable supply chains by the "Together for Sustainability (TfS)" initiative.

The company scored 192 out of a possible 200 points in the TfS audit, indicating high sustainability performance.

The audit evaluated Alzchem's sustainability based on management, environment, health, safety, employee and human rights, and responsible corporate governance.

Alzchem has been participating in TfS audits for several years, demonstrating its commitment to raising standards in economically, socially, and ecologically responsible corporate governance.

A TfS audit was conducted at Alzchem's Trostberg and Waldkraiburg sites by approved external auditors, and the results were made available to Alzchem and all members of the TfS initiative.

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company, employing around 1,680 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China, and England.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 01.03.2024.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 24,350EUR and was down -3,75 % compared with the previous day.





