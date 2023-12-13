KWS SAAT's Annual General Meeting Approves Increased Dividend Payout

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA's Annual General Meeting approved a higher dividend payout for the 2022/2023 financial year, increasing to €0.90 per share from €0.80.

The KWS Group reported an 18% increase in sales to €1.82 billion and a 44% increase in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) to €222.8 million.

Earnings per share rose by 18% to €3.85.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute €29.7 million to the shareholders, a payout ratio of 23.4%.

The Management Board remuneration system was approved, which includes non-financial performance criteria related to "innovative strength" and "reduction of CO2 emissions".

The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023/2024, expecting sales growth of 3 to 5% and an EBIT margin of between 11 and 13%.

