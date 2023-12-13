KWS SAAT's Annual General Meeting Approves Increased Dividend Payout
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA's Annual General Meeting concluded with promising financial results for 2022/2023, including a dividend increase and significant sales growth.
- KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA's Annual General Meeting approved a higher dividend payout for the 2022/2023 financial year, increasing to €0.90 per share from €0.80.
- The KWS Group reported an 18% increase in sales to €1.82 billion and a 44% increase in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) to €222.8 million.
- Earnings per share rose by 18% to €3.85.
- The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute €29.7 million to the shareholders, a payout ratio of 23.4%.
- The Management Board remuneration system was approved, which includes non-financial performance criteria related to "innovative strength" and "reduction of CO2 emissions".
- The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023/2024, expecting sales growth of 3 to 5% and an EBIT margin of between 11 and 13%.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at KWS SAAT is on 13.12.2023.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 52,65EUR and was down -1,77 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.134,30PKT (-0,36 %).
ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
