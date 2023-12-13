Draegerwerk AG Boosts Annual Forecast Once More: A Rising Star in Securities

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has raised its annual forecast again

Net sales and earnings in the current fourth quarter of 2023 have exceeded expectations

This is due to high net sales recognition with high-margin products and effective cost management

Dräger expects net sales to grow by more than 11.0 percent net of currency effects

EBIT could reach more than 4.0 percent of consolidated net sales

The preliminary figures for the 2023 fiscal year will be published in mid-January 2024

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 50,70EUR and was up +2,27 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.104,87PKT (-0,58 %).





