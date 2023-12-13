Draegerwerk AG Boosts Annual Forecast Once More: A Rising Star in Securities
Exceeding expectations, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has once again uplifted its annual forecast, attributing this success to high-margin product sales and effective cost management.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has raised its annual forecast again
- Net sales and earnings in the current fourth quarter of 2023 have exceeded expectations
- This is due to high net sales recognition with high-margin products and effective cost management
- Dräger expects net sales to grow by more than 11.0 percent net of currency effects
- EBIT could reach more than 4.0 percent of consolidated net sales
- The preliminary figures for the 2023 fiscal year will be published in mid-January 2024
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 50,70EUR and was up +2,27 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.104,87PKT (-0,58 %).
+1,87 %
-6,39 %
-9,10 %
+7,98 %
+17,84 %
-23,87 %
-7,30 %
-44,30 %
+1.226,16 %
ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
