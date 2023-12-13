Draegerwerk AG Boosts Annual Forecast Once More: A Rising Star in Securities
Surpassing expectations, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has once again upgraded its annual forecast, thanks to a surge in Q4 2023 net sales and earnings.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has raised its annual forecast again due to higher than expected net sales and earnings in Q4 2023.
- The company's success is attributed to high net sales recognition with high-margin products and effective cost management.
- Drägerwerk now expects net sales to grow by more than 11.0 percent net of currency effects, corresponding to nominal growth of more than 8.5 percent.
- The company's EBIT is also expected to reach more than 4.0 percent of consolidated net sales.
- In October, Drägerwerk had already raised its EBIT margin forecast to between 2.0 and 4.0 percent due to positive business development.
- The preliminary figures for the 2023 fiscal year will be published in mid-January 2024, and the 2023 Annual Report will be published on March 7, 2024.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 51,00EUR and was up +2,87 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.080,37PKT (-0,76 %).
