The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 51,00EUR and was up +2,87 % compared with the previous day. At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.080,37PKT (-0,76 %).

Surpassing expectations, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has once again upgraded its annual forecast, thanks to a surge in Q4 2023 net sales and earnings.

Draegerwerk AG Boosts Annual Forecast Once More: A Rising Star in Securities

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer