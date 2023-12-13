Deutz AG and Rolls-Royce Power Systems Seal Deal for Engine Platform Takeover

DEUTZ AG and Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems Business Unit have reached a general agreement on the takeover of engine platforms.

DEUTZ is expected to take over the distribution of the mtu Classic series and the mtu engine series 1000-1500, which are based on Daimler Truck engine platforms.

The engines are used in various off-highway applications, mainly construction equipment and agricultural machinery.

DEUTZ is also taking over the service operations for engines that are already in service.

After the agreement, DEUTZ expects additional revenue of around €300 million per year with an EBIT margin exceeding the current DEUTZ group margin.

The expected purchase price for the engine portfolio is a high double-digit million Euro amount and the closing is expected from mid-2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Deutz is on 19.03.2024.

