Deutz AG and Rolls-Royce Power Systems Seal Deal for Engine Platform Takeover
DEUTZ AG and Rolls-Royce's Power Systems Business Unit have inked a pivotal agreement, marking a significant shift in the distribution and service of engine platforms, particularly the mtu Classic and mtu engine series 1000-1500.
- DEUTZ AG and Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems Business Unit have reached a general agreement on the takeover of engine platforms.
- DEUTZ is expected to take over the distribution of the mtu Classic series and the mtu engine series 1000-1500, which are based on Daimler Truck engine platforms.
- The engines are used in various off-highway applications, mainly construction equipment and agricultural machinery.
- DEUTZ is also taking over the service operations for engines that are already in service.
- After the agreement, DEUTZ expects additional revenue of around €300 million per year with an EBIT margin exceeding the current DEUTZ group margin.
- The expected purchase price for the engine portfolio is a high double-digit million Euro amount and the closing is expected from mid-2024, subject to regulatory approvals.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Deutz is on 19.03.2024.
The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 4,3300EUR and was up +2,12 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,69 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.079,43PKT (-0,77 %).
+3,07 %
-4,99 %
+1,09 %
+0,31 %
-4,46 %
-11,29 %
-28,61 %
-31,66 %
-76,39 %
ISIN:DE0006305006WKN:630500
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
