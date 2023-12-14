EVN AG: Unveiling Business Progress in the 2022/23 Fiscal Year

Group net result of EUR 529.7m, influenced by earnings growth in South East Europe, higher dividend from Verbund AG, and positive earnings contributions from renewable electricity generation

Negative earnings contribution of roughly EUR -240m from the Austrian energy supply company for electricity and natural gas

Dividend proposal: EUR 0.52 per share plus a special dividend of EUR 0.62 per share

Increase in renewable generation to 77.0% following the commissioning of new wind power and photovoltaic plants

EVN is Austria's largest charging station operator for e-mobility with roughly 2,500 charging points

Investments increased to historical high of approximately EUR 700m, with roughly 88% classified as ecologically sustainable under the EU Taxonomy Regulation

