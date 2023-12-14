EVN AG: Unveiling Business Progress in the 2022/23 Fiscal Year
EVN Group's net result of EUR 529.7m reflects a robust performance driven by earnings growth in South East Europe, increased dividends from Verbund AG, and positive contributions from renewable electricity generation. Despite a negative contribution of approximately EUR -240m from the Austrian energy supply company, the group proposes a dividend of EUR 0.52 per share, plus a special dividend of EUR 0.62 per share.
- Group net result of EUR 529.7m, influenced by earnings growth in South East Europe, higher dividend from Verbund AG, and positive earnings contributions from renewable electricity generation
- Negative earnings contribution of roughly EUR -240m from the Austrian energy supply company for electricity and natural gas
- Dividend proposal: EUR 0.52 per share plus a special dividend of EUR 0.62 per share
- Increase in renewable generation to 77.0% following the commissioning of new wind power and photovoltaic plants
- EVN is Austria's largest charging station operator for e-mobility with roughly 2,500 charging points
- Investments increased to historical high of approximately EUR 700m, with roughly 88% classified as ecologically sustainable under the EU Taxonomy Regulation
