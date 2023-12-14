Evotec Teams Up with Charité to Boost Autoimmune Disease Patient Database

Evotec SE has entered a partnership with Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin to expand a molecular patient database for ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), a group of rare autoimmune diseases.

The partnership aims to improve understanding of AAV by creating a unique longitudinal PanOmics database from the analysis of patient material.

Biospecimens from AAV patients will be collected by Charité and analysed on Evotec’s PanOmics platform, which includes genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics as well as single-cell sequencing technologies.

The data will feed into Evotec’s proprietary translational molecular patient data platform E.MPD, which serves as the central data repository for molecular patient data.

Charité will receive access to the data generated within the partnership through Evotec’s analytics software PanHunter, while Evotec has the exclusive right to leverage its M.L.-powered platform to translate the research into precision therapeutics.

The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

